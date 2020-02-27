Coronavirus Outbreak

Iranian Economy Faces Setback on Coronavirus Concerns

By Edward Yeranian
February 27, 2020 01:17 PM
Women wear masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, as they cross a street in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 25, 2020.
Women wear masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, as they cross a street in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 25, 2020.

CAIRO - Arab media are reporting that the spread of the coronavirus in Iran has pushed that country's currency to lows not seen in almost a year. Iranian health officials say there are more than 200 confirmed cases in the country, and at least 26 deaths.

Turkey, Armenia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have all closed land and air borders with Iran in recent days, due to the coronavirus.

As the closures stop the flow of traffic to and from Iran, fears of a deepening economic slump are hitting Iran's national currency, the riyal.

Arab media say the riyal fell to 158,500 to the dollar on the black market Wednesday, its lowest level in over a year. The riyal's official peg is 42,000 to the dollar.

Many economists fear that both Iran's oil and non-oil exports will be hit by a regional trade slump due to the virus. Religious tourism to Iran's holy sites will also be affected by border closures and quarantines around public places. Sales during the normally robust pre-Nowrouz new year's festival are falling.

Despite the downward pressure on Iran's economy, President Hassan Rouhani told journalists Thursday that the country, until recently, had been thriving.

He said that both industry and agriculture did very well during the past several months. He added that the economy will flourish if Iranians do not let U.S. sanctions or the coronavirus have a psychological impact on their behavior.

Despite the president's optimism, state TV showed Iranians in the capital, Tehran, swarming a pharmacy in the pursuit of flu medication and face masks. Panic-buying was also reported at some other businesses.

Former Iranian President Abolhassan Bani Sadr told VOA that "almost everything necessary to fight the virus outbreak is missing in Iran," and ordinary people "blame their government and U.S. sanctions for the current crisis."

He added that the Iranian economy depends on trade with its neighbors, so one can just imagine the poverty Iranians face if trade diminishes with partners like Turkey, Iraq, Russia and elsewhere.

An Iranian member of parliament recently blamed Tehran's eagerness to come to the rescue of its major trading partner, China, for shortages inside his own country. Iran sent thousands of face masks to China during the initial phase of the coronavirus outbreak, and now faces a severe shortage at home.

"Iranians," laments former President Bani Sadr, "now have no confidence in the regime or its propaganda, and even less faith that the outside world will come to their rescue."

 

Related Stories

A worker cleans his gogles to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
World Health Officials Focus on Containing Coronavirus
At least 82,000 people in more than 40 countries have been infected since virus emerged in China in December 2019
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 04:14
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a document as he gives a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 26,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump: US ‘Totally Prepared’ for Coronavirus
Health officials advise ‘sensible measures’ such as hand-washing to prevent spread
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 02:08
Edward Yeranian
Written By
Edward Yeranian

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Iranian Economy Faces Setback on Coronavirus Concerns

Women wear masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, as they cross a street in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 25, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US, European Stocks Tumble Again on Coronavirus Fears

Stocks reflect declines on monitors as people work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 27, 2020.
USA

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell Hopes to See Coronavirus Funding Bill Within 2 Weeks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters following a GOP strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington
Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Arabia Halts Pilgrimages Over Virus; Iran Cases Spike

In this picture taken with slow shutter speed, Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, durning the hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Multinational Companies in China Seek Tax Relief to Offset Coronavirus Woes

A man wearing a face mask walks past a store of French luxury brand Louis Vuitton at a shopping mall in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, Feb. 25, 2020.