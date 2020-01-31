Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Stops Planes To and From China Over Coronavirus

By Sabina Castelfranco
January 31, 2020 03:31 PM
Shop assistants wear masks in a shop in downtown Rome, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Italy banned all flights coming from and going to…
Shop assistants wear masks in a shop in downtown Rome, Jan. 31, 2020.

The Italian government declared a state of emergency Friday and closed all air traffic to and from China. The move came after confirmation that two Chinese tourists tested positive for the coronavirus. The couple are being treated in isolation in a Rome hospital specializing in infectious diseases. 

A special cabinet meeting held by the Italian government Friday declared a six-month state of emergency and allocated $5.5 million to deal with the coronavirus crisis. Further meetings were planned between the country's health authorities and the civil defense department to decide what additional measures were needed.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed Thursday that a Chinese couple from Wuhan that had been staying in Rome's Palatino hotel, near the Colosseum, had been admitted to Rome's Spallanzani Hospital after showing symptoms of coronavirus.  

A man passes through the main gate of the Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital, the National Institute for Infectious Diseases, in Rome, Jan. 31, 2020.

The prime minister said there is no reason to panic, adding that all measures have been adopted to try to prevent the spread of the disease.  

The director of the Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Professor Giuseppe Ippolito, said the Chinese couple were placed in isolation and are "in reasonable condition."  

Health minister Roberto Speranza said the state of emergency status gives the government more powers to deal to deal with the infection, but does not change life for Italians.

Speranza also said efforts are being made to retrace the places the Chinese couple visited since arriving in Milan on January 23. The other 18 tourists and the driver who traveled with them on a bus also are being tested and remain under observation.

The Palatino Grand Hotel is seen in Rome, Jan. 31, 2020.

At the hotel where the couple were staying, their room was immediately sealed off and decontamination was carried out. The hotel has had cancellations, even though the director declared there is no danger for the staff or guests.  

Additionally, the Italian government is organizing a special plane to bring back some 80 Italians in Wuhan. It is likely they will be flown back Monday, then will spend two weeks in quarantine.
 

Related Stories

A worker walks at the departure area of the Islamabad International Airport, during a media tour.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Stops Flights To, From China Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Government spokesman cited no reasons, saying only that decision would effect 22 weekly flights
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 09:42
A man wears a mask as he visits the UAE ministry stand during the Arab Health Exhibition in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 29, 2020.
Middle East
Arab Health Officials Scramble to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
Experts say various forms of new virus are often transmitted from animals to people
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Fri, 01/31/2020 - 10:28
A rescue worker walks past a notice about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at a hospital where a Chinese woman,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Scare Hampers Humanitarian Work in North Korea
An aid group postponed a humanitarian visit to North Korea amidst the virus scare that has prompted Pyongyang to take measures to keep the country free of 2019-nCoV
Default Author Profile
By Ahn So-young
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 21:02
A woman, who declined to give her name, wears a mask, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in New York. She works for a pharmaceutical…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Reports First Person-to-Person Transmission of Coronavirus 
Outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 170 people
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 15:13
Sabina Castelfranco
Written By
Sabina Castelfranco

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Stops Planes To and From China Over Coronavirus

Shop assistants wear masks in a shop in downtown Rome, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Italy banned all flights coming from and going to…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Advises no Travel to China, Where Virus Deaths Top 200

A registration book for residents who have recently returned from other provinces is displayed at the entrance to a neighborhood in Beijing, Jan. 31, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Expresses Confidence Coronavirus Epidemic Will Be Defeated

A health worker checks the temperature of tourist from Wuhan, China, as he waits for a charter flight back to Wuhan at the Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 31, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

China’s Extension of New Year Holidays May Trigger Supply Chain Disruptions

Pharmacist Liu Zhuzhen stands near a sign reading "face masks are sold out" at her pharmacy in Shanghai, China, Jan. 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Masked Passengers Face Fever Alarms, Paranoia on Flights

A worker in a hazardous materials suit takes the temperature of a passenger on a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong to Rome…