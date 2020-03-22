Italy Tightens Restrictive Measures to Combat COVID-19’s Spread  

Italy Saturday introduced more restrictive measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video message on his official Facebook page, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said only factories producing essential goods will remain open, as will supermarkets.

“I invite everybody to keep calm. There is no reason to rush for shopping. Do not create lines which would be completely unjustified. Pharmacies and para-pharmacies will remain open. Banks, post offices, insurances, finance services will remain operational. We will guarantee all essential public services, for example public transportation,” Conte said.

The new measures are more restrictive than the initial lockdown, which began two weeks ago.

Italy’s death toll rose Saturday by 793 to 4,825 as the country confirmed 53,578 cases of the virus.