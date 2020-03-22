Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Tightens Restrictive Measures to Combat COVID-19’s Spread  

By VOA News
March 22, 2020 03:36 AM
People queue at a supermarket, March 21, 2020, in Turin, Italy. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte tightened the lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus, shutting down all production facilities except those that are necessary.

Italy Saturday introduced more restrictive measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In a video message on his official Facebook page, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said only factories producing essential goods will remain open, as will supermarkets.

“I invite everybody to keep calm. There is no reason to rush for shopping. Do not create lines which would be completely unjustified. Pharmacies and para-pharmacies will remain open. Banks, post offices, insurances, finance services will remain operational. We will guarantee all essential public services, for example public transportation,” Conte said.

The new measures are more restrictive than the initial lockdown, which began two weeks ago.

Italy’s death toll rose Saturday by 793 to 4,825 as the country confirmed 53,578 cases of the virus.

