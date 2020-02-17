Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan Confirms 99 More Cases of New Virus on Cruise Ship

By Associated Press
February 17, 2020 07:11 AM
Buses carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leave a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan.
Buses carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leave a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO - Japanese officials have confirmed 99 more people infected by the new virus aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 454, the Health Ministry said Monday.
    
The ministry has been carrying out tests on passengers and crew on the ship, docked in Yokohama, a port city near Tokyo.
    
The 14-day quarantine for those on the ship was due to end Wednesday.
    
Outside China, the ship has had the largest number of cases of the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus that emerged in China late last year.
    
The ministry said it now has tested 1,723 people on the Diamond Princess. The ship had about 3,700 passengers and crew.
    
Two chartered planes flew 340 Americans who were aboard the vessel out of Japan late Sunday. About 380 Americans had been on the ship. The State Department announced later that 14 of the evacuees were confirmed to have the virus in tests given before they boarded the planes.
    
They were taken to the U.S. because they did not have symptoms and were being isolated from other passengers on the planes, it said.
    
Japan's Health Ministry said the 14 evacuees were among the 99 new cases, which included two other Americans and 43 Japanese.
    
Those who were earlier found to be sick with the virus have been hospitalized in Japan.

Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Italy were planning similar flights for their citizens.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Coronavirus Outbreak
Countries Step Up Border Measures to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus
China says its efforts to stem the spread of virus are showing results
Default Author Profile
By Zlatica Hoke
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 05:08
A security guard wears a face mask as he stands during a snowfall in Beijing, Feb. 14, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,800
US evacuates passengers from cruise ship where most cases outside of China have been reported
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/16/2020 - 21:29
FILE PHOTO: A passenger stretches on the balcony of a cabin of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Fear, Boredom, Adventure Fill Each Day on Quarantined Ship in Japanese Port
Life on the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship quarantined in a Japanese port with scores of cases of a new virus, means experiencing all these things
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 12:53
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan Confirms 99 More Cases of New Virus on Cruise Ship

Buses carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leave a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 1,800

A security guard wears a face mask as he stands during a snowfall in Beijing, Feb. 14, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Reports Fewer New Cases of Coronavirus

A woman wearing a protective face mask receives a temperature check from a security guard as she enters Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot, in Beijing, Feb. 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Xi Involved in Virus Response Earlier Than Thought

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the novel coronavirus prevention and control work at Anhuali Community in Beijing, China,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Questions Complicate Efforts to Contain New Virus From China

This image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). This scanning electron microscope…