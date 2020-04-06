Coronavirus Outbreak

Kenya Confirms First Death of Minor from COVID-19

By Rael Ombuor
April 06, 2020 04:20 PM
FILE - Laboratory technician Irene Ooko walks outside to take a nasal sample from a patient
FILE -Llaboratory technician Irene Ooko walks outside to take a nasal sample from a patient seeking a test for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya.

NAIROBI - Kenya's Health Ministry says a six-year-old child has died of coronavirus complications, becoming the youngest victim of the virus to die in Kenya. As of Friday, more than 120 people in Kenya have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Mercy Mwangagi, the chief administrative secretary at Kenya's Ministry of Health, announced the death at a news conference Friday.

“I am saddened to inform you that we have lost another patient to the coronavirus disease. The person, a six-year-old male child, who was also ailing from other medical conditions and had been admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital. This now brings to four the number of those who have died as a result of this disease," Mwangagi said.

The Ministry of Health said some of the new cases were not imported but were the result of community transmission.

Experts have warned that Nairobi’s crowded slums could be breeding grounds for the virus. The health ministry has projected that the country’s coronavirus load could rise 5,000 cases by the end of April.  

Last week, the government imposed a daily 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, among other measures, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A worker sews surgical-type face masks to be used to curb transmission of the new coronavirus, at the New Dawn company in Kikuyu, north of Nairobi, in Kenya, April 4, 2020.

Preparing for tough times ahead, Minister of Trade Betty Maina announced Friday that Kenya has started manufacturing masks and other equipment for health workers in order to avoid any shortages in the future.

“Since last week, we have been working hard to see if we can actually supply this within the country, because it has proved a challenge to trace them and to be able order them around the world because the demand from Europe and the U.S is very large," she said. " I am very excited that as we announced on Sunday, the Kenyan textile industry has risen up to the task and is currently able to produce as many masks as we require.

Maina said companies also are starting to make personal protective gear for medical staff on the front lines against the disease.

Related Stories

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during the state funeral of Kenya's former president Daniel arap Moi, at Nyayo Stadium…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Kenya’s President Halts All Passenger Transport in Four Counties to Stop Coronavirus 
All of the 158 cases detected in Kenya come from those four counties, with the large majority being found in Nairobi county
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Mon, 04/06/2020 - 14:54
A woman stands outside a shop at the end of a night-long curfew ordered by Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta to slow the spread…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Kenya Taking Drastic Measures to Curb Coronavirus Spread
Economists fear eruption of violence in country possible if planned lockdowns are enforced
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 04:01
Rael Ombuor
Written By
Rael Ombuor

Special Section

Africa

Botswana President Wants to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency to Six Months

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi says the army will defend the country against "intruders." (Mqondsisi Dube/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Claims Zero Infections in Its Military

Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spread of Coronavirus Continues to Slow in Spain
Health personnel wearing protection gear to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus prepare to attend to a patience…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Kenya Confirms First Death of Minor from COVID-19

FILE - Laboratory technician Irene Ooko walks outside to take a nasal sample from a patient
Coronavirus Outbreak

New York Governor Sees Possible Flattening of Coronavirus Curve

Paramedics wheel a patient from an ambulance to an emergency arrival area at Elmhurst Hospital during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, April 6, 2020.