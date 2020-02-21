Coronavirus Outbreak

Kenya Rules Out Evacuating Citizens from Epicenter of Coronavirus

By Rael Ombuor
February 21, 2020 10:48 AM
Passengers arriving from a China Southern Airlines flight from Changsha in China are screened for the new type of coronavirus,…
FILE - Passengers arriving from a China Southern Airlines flight from Changsha in China are screened for the coronavirus upon their arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 29, 2020.

NAIROBI - Kenya's government said that its citizens stranded in Wuhan city — the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — are safer staying where they are.

The announcement came amid demands for evacuation by the families of about 100 Kenyans stuck in the city, a majority of them students on Chinese scholarships.

Speaking Thursday, government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said none of the students had contracted the disease, but if they flew back home, they could put others at risk.

"We are a very wise government that looks at things in broad totality, not based on what others are doing but based on what we think is right for our children," Oguna  said. "These Kenyans are coming from different locations of Wuhan and they will be assembled in one central location. Through that movement, the potential of one of them getting infected cannot be ruled out. If one of them gets infected, the possibility of the other 100 getting infected cannot be ruled out."

FILE - An empty street is seen in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 25, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media.

In an effort to keep the virus at bay, a majority of African governments have chosen not to evacuate their citizens.

Trade between China and Africa has raised fears of a coronavirus outbreak across the continent because of the volume of air traffic between some African countries and China.

Most African countries have increased surveillance in their various ports of entry to ensure that the virus does not sneak in. Some African airlines, including Kenya Airways, have canceled scheduled flights to China as a safety measure.

Kenya's Director General of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth, said everything is being done to ensure that Kenyans stuck in China — including a team of acrobats — are comfortable.

"However, the situation in China is getting better in terms of the numbers, and we will continue to provide that psychosocial support," Amoth said. "We have also gone ahead to give further support in terms of financials.  Yesterday the ministry of foreign affairs released Kenya shillings 1 million, to be distributed to the 100 students plus acrobats in China for their upkeep. Further, the People's Republic of China donated 5,000 US dollars' worth of provisions, which the Kenyan embassy in Beijing is processing for onward transition to the students."

Over 2,000 people infected with the virus have died, while more than 75,000 infections have been confirmed. Cases have been confirmed in at least 26 other countries, but none in sub-Saharan Africa.
 

Related Stories

Passengers arriving on a China Southern Airlines flight from Changsha in China are screened for the new type of coronavirus,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Kenyan Students Among Foreigners Stuck in Coronavirus-Hit Chinese City
Kenyan students in China stopped talking about academics on social media and started checking on each other
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 14:45
Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Nairobi, Kenya November 6, 2019. REUTERS…
Africa
Kenya Hospital Quarantines Student with Coronavirus-like Symptoms
Kenya Airways released a statement Tuesday saying the passenger was given clearance to fly by Chinese health authorities at Guangzhou Airport, but upon arriving in Nairobi, Kenyan health authorities decided to quarantine the traveler
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Tue, 01/28/2020 - 13:24
Rael Ombuor
Written By
Rael Ombuor

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Kenya Rules Out Evacuating Citizens from Epicenter of Coronavirus

Passengers arriving from a China Southern Airlines flight from Changsha in China are screened for the new type of coronavirus,…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Reports Two More Deaths, 13 New Cases of New Coronavirus

Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 20, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Jitters in South Korea as Coronavirus Cases Double for 3 Straight Days

A man and a boy wear masks to prevent contracting a new coronavirus at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Two More Coronavirus Infections in Australia

Australian evacuees who were quarantined on Christmas Island over concerns about the coronavirus disembark from a plane at…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Australians From Cruise Ship Test Positive for Coronavirus After Testing Negative in Japan

A bus with slogans written in Chinese “Go, we go back to home” transfers passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, in…