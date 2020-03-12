Coronavirus Outbreak

Last Victim Pulled from Rubble of China Quarantine Hotel

By Agence France-Presse
March 12, 2020 04:10 AM
Rescue workers wearing face masks move a boy from the rubble of a collapsed hotel which has been used for medical observation…
Rescue workers move a boy from the rubble of a collapsed hotel that has been used for medical observation following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in the southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou, Fujian province, China, March 9, 2020.

BEIJING - The death toll from the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine facility in east China rose to 29 Thursday as the final victim was recovered from the rubble, authorities said.

Dozens of people were pulled alive from the wreckage of the six-story Xinjian hotel in the coastal city of Quanzhou, which collapsed Saturday night.

More than 40 were injured in the accident, with 27 found dead in the rubble and two dying later from their injuries, according to state media.

China’s emergency management ministry said the body of the final victim was recovered Thursday morning.

The State Council has set up an investigation into the collapse, the ministry said.

The building had been repurposed to house people who recently had contact with patients confirmed with COVID-19, the state-run People’s Daily newspaper reported.

The hotel collapsed on Saturday night, with footage published by local media appearing to show the building’s facade crumbling to the ground in seconds, exposing the structure’s steel frame.

A preliminary investigation found serious problems with its construction, the People's Daily reported Wednesday, citing the deputy mayor of Quanzhou, Hong Ziqiang.

The Associated Press reported that several people have been taken into custody as part of the investigation.
 

Related Stories

Rescue workers wearing protective masks extract a boy from the rubble of a collapsed hotel which was being used as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients, in the southeastern port city of Quanzhou, China, March 9, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Death Toll in China Hotel Collapse Doubles to 20
Hotel in southeastern city of Quanzhou was being used to house coronavirus patients from across China
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 10:24
Rescue workers move a casualty at the site where a hotel being used for the coronavirus quarantine collapsed, as the country is…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Death Toll Rises to 10 From Collapsed Hotel in China Used as Quarantine Site
The hotel building had been under renovation when it was repurposed as a quarantine
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 01:22
Rescue workers move an injured person on the site where a hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed, in the southeastern port city of Quanzhou, China March 7, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
About 30 Still Trapped After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses
About four hours after the collapse, the Quanzhou municipality said 38 of the 70 or so people who had been in the Quanzhou Xinjia Hotel had been rescued
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:40
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Last Victim Pulled from Rubble of China Quarantine Hotel

Rescue workers wearing face masks move a boy from the rubble of a collapsed hotel which has been used for medical observation…
VOA News on Iran

Iran’s Virus Outbreak Driving Out Afghans in ‘Dramatic’ Numbers

Economy & Business

Stocks Take Another Beating Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Pedestrians walk past an electronic sign displaying the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong on March 9, 2020. - Hong Kong stocks ended…
Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO Declares Coronavirus Outbreak a Pandemic

Employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a subway car depot amid coronavirus fears in Seoul, South Korea, March…
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID National Emergency Explainer

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus…