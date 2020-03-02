Coronavirus Outbreak

Le Parisien: 2 Patients Die of Coronavirus in Northern France

By Reuters
March 02, 2020 10:39 AM
People wearing protective face masks arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport near Paris, France, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to expand, Feb. 29, 2020.
PARIS - Two patients died of coronavirus in northern France, bringing the death toll in the country to four, Le Parisien newspaper said on Monday, citing the mayor of the city of Compiegne and other sources.

"As of Monday, according to the latest information I have, there were another two deaths in the hospital of Compiegne," Philippe Marini, the mayor of Compiegne, was reported as saying by Le Parisien.

As of Sunday, France had 130 confirmed cases of the flu-like disease. The French Health Ministry did not return calls for comment.

 

