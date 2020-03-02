Coronavirus Outbreak

Masked and Gloved: Israelis in Quarantine from Coronavirus Vote in Election

By Reuters
March 02, 2020 07:03 AM
A paramedic in a protective suit helps a man as he prepares to vote in a special polling station set up by Israel's election…
A paramedic in a protective suit helps a man as he prepares to vote in a special polling station, in Ashkelon, Israel, March 2, 2020.

JERUSALEM - Paramedics dressed in head-to-toe protective gear stood guard at dedicated polling stations where Israelis under quarantine from the coronavirus voted in Monday's election.

One by one, voters in face masks and gloves who have been isolated at home after crossing paths with coronavirus carriers filed through more than a dozen tents across the country to fill in their ballot slips in a close contest in which candidates are fighting for every last vote.

Election officials sat on the opposite side of a see-through plastic barrier to make sure things run smoothly.

Ten Israelis have tested positive for the virus and about 5,500 others, including those who have recently traveled to coronavirus hot spots, are under home quarantine, according to Israel's Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking re-election under the weight of an imminent corruption trial, with the country's third ballot in less than a year predicted to end in another deadlock.

Seeking to reassure voters over coronavirus fears, Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said he "hopes it will not have any effect at all, because we did all of the things that we should have done."

Watching from afar outside a dedicated polling station constructed at the back end of an empty parking lot in Jerusalem, voter Rene Oseasohn, who is not in quarantine, said the virus "is a troubling feature but I don't think there is much we can do about it."

She said she was trying to keep her distance from other people and to not stay put in one place while hoping for the best.

Related Stories

Ultra-orthodox man votes during elections in Bnei Brak, Israel, Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Middle East
Israel Holds Third Election in a Year
Polls suggest no clear winner again
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 01:53
An information banner on the new coronavirus stands at a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Global Death Toll Tops 3,000
US reports 2nd death in Washington State, South Korea reports 600 new cases of virus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 05:36
A security officer checks the belongings of a tourist entering Milan's Duomo cathedral, as it reopens to the public for the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Italy's Coronavirus Cases Jump 50% in One Day
The Italian government is ramping up public health measures in a bid to halt the abrupt rise in Coronavirus infections
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 05:28
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Virus Kills Member of Council Advising Iran's Supreme Leader

A pedestrian wearing a face mask crosses a street in northern Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2020. While the new coronavirus…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Masked and Gloved: Israelis in Quarantine from Coronavirus Vote in Election

A paramedic in a protective suit helps a man as he prepares to vote in a special polling station set up by Israel's election…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Global Death Toll Tops 3,000

An information banner on the new coronavirus stands at a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy's Coronavirus Cases Jump 50% in One Day

A security officer checks the belongings of a tourist entering Milan's Duomo cathedral, as it reopens to the public for the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Korean Sect Leader Apologizes for the Spread of the Coronavirus

Lee Man-hee, leader of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, bows during a press conference at a facility of the church in Gapyeong…