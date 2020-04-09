Coronavirus Outbreak

Mexico Loses Nearly 350,000 Jobs Battling Coronavirus

By VOA News
April 09, 2020 01:08 AM
A dog wearing red shoes walks in the park as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico…
A dog wearing red shoes walks in the park as the COVID-19 outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 8, 2020.

Mexico’s labor minister said the country has lost 346,748 jobs since mid-March because of its efforts to prevent and control the coronavirus outbreak.

Labor Secretary Luisa Maria Alcalde said Wednesday that the greatest losses occurred in the tourism-dependent coastal enclave of Quintana Roo, which lost nearly 64,000 jobs.

Popular resorts such as Cancun and Playa del Carmen have also taken an economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Alcade is urging businesses to stand up for their workers, but she stopped short of saying they should provide some financial relief.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recently warned companies they would face public scorn if they refuse to provide a financial stopgap for laid-off workers.

Meantime, he is promising to create 2 million jobs between May and December as part of an emergency plan response to the health care crisis.

Reuters news agency said Mexico has recorded more than 3,100 coronavirus cases and 174 deaths. 

