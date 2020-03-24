Coronavirus Outbreak

Moscow Mayor: Russian COVID Cases Much Higher Than Official Numbers

By VOA News
March 24, 2020 10:10 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, wearing a protective suit enters a hall during his visit to the hospital for…
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, wearing a protective suit enters a hall during his visit to the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka settlement, outside Moscow, Russia, March 24, 2020.

Dressed from head to toe in a hazardous materials suit and wearing a respirator, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a suburban Moscow hospital Tuesday. 

Putin praised the doctors at the Kommunarka hospital for doing their jobs “like clockwork” to combat coronavirus.  

Russia has reported just 495 coronavirus cases so far with no confirmed deaths.  

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with the hospital's chief Denis Protsenko during his visit to the hospital for coronavirus patients, March 24, 2020.

But Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who heads the country’s coronavirus task force, told Putin that the real number is “significantly higher.”  

“The fact is that testing volume is very low and no one on Earth knows the real picture,” the mayor said, adding that he thinks many Russians who traveled overseas are self-isolating. 

“The momentum is high and a serious situation is unfolding,” he told Putin.  

Moscow officials have already ordered all people 65 years and older to stay inside. Sobyanin is ordering all regions across the vast country to take the same step and be prepared even if they have no coronavirus patients.  

“Otherwise, the healthcare system simply will not cope,” he warned. 

To ease the stress on Moscow hospitals, city officials are telling anyone who is showing light symptoms to stay at home for treatment.  

In the meantime, the pandemic appears to have little obvious impact on the daily lives of Muscovites. Restaurants are still open, streets are full of pedestrians, and stores are said to be well-stocked.  

But all sports venues in the city have been closed. Police are checking taxi drivers to make sure they are wearing face masks and disinfecting their cabs, and travel to and from Russia has been curtailed. 

The Russian capital has also installed about 100,000 special facial recognition cameras to make sure that anyone ordered to remain in quarantine stays off the streets.  

Related Stories

Helga Schmid, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), addresses the 4th Europe-Iran Forum in Zurich,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Analysts: Russia Using Virus Crisis to Sow Discord in West  
The European External Action Service issued a nine-page internal document March 16 saying that  “the overarching aim of Kremlin disinformation is to aggravate the public health crisis in Western countries …”  
Zlatica Hoke
By Zlatica Hoke
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 01:16
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as he chairs a meeting on drafting constitutional changes at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Jan. 16, 2020.
Europe
Russia’s Constitutional Court Approves New Term for Putin 
The constitutional changes are due to be put to a nationwide vote in April
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 10:50
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Charter Flights, Diplomat Evacuations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Travelers wait for a charter flight coordinated by the U.S. embassy at the La Aurora airport in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March…
USA

Experts: Trump's Letter to Kim Shows N Korea Dialogue Still Matters

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Moscow Mayor: Russian COVID Cases Much Higher Than Official Numbers

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, wearing a protective suit enters a hall during his visit to the hospital for…
Extremism Watch

Coronavirus Likely to Delay Pakistan Exit from Terror Financing Watchdog List 

Few vehicles drive through empty roads due to the travel restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus, wait to receive free…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pompeo Will Not Self-Isolate After Afghanistan, Qatar Trip

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Abdullah Abdullah the main political rival of President Ashraf Ghani at…