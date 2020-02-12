Coronavirus Outbreak

New Coronavirus Cases Drop for Second Straight Day 

By VOA News
February 12, 2020 08:46 PM
A man wearing a mask is seen at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the…
A man wearing a mask is seen at the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country copes with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Feb. 12, 2020.

The number of new coronavirus cases dropped for the second straight day Wednesday, but health experts weren’t saying it was time to relax. 

"This outbreak could still go in any direction," World Health Organization chief Tedros Ghebreyesus said, adding that what appeared to be a slowdown in new cases should be met with "extreme caution." 

He said he welcomed the global community of researchers for their "positive response … to come up with concrete plans and commitment to work together" to battle the virus. 

The head of the WHO's emergency program, Mike Ryan, also gave credit to what he said was the "huge public health operation in China … that gives us an opportunity for containment." 

Workers wearing masks walk outside their dormitory, in an electronics manufacturing factory in Shanghai, China, as the country copes with an outbreak of a new coronavirus, Feb. 12, 2020.

Only 1% of the more than 45,000 confirmed cases were outside China, along with just one of the 1,300 deaths. 

But Ryan refused to predict "the beginning, the middle or the end" of the crisis. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Communist Party leaders to keep up the fight against the coronavirus while he unveiled measures to stimulate the country’s economy, which has been weakened by the deadly virus.  

“The results are hard-won progress made by all sides,” the official Xinhua News Agency reported Xi as saying. He also noted the campaign to prevent and control the virus had reached “a critical stage that requires stringent efforts.” 

Xi urged party leaders to work toward achieving this year’s social development and economic goals, and he ordered tax cuts, rent reductions and other measures to bolster the country’s weakened economy. 

The death toll from the coronavirus was higher than that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002-03, which is believed to have killed 774 people and sickened nearly 8,100 in China and Hong Kong. 

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks during the news conference on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Scientists Develop Master Plan for Therapeutics to Tackle Coronavirus 
WHO puts number of cases of COVID-19 in China at 44,730, including 1,114 deaths, with 441 cases from 24 countries and one death outside China
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 18:55
A worker in protective suit disinfects a factory before it resumes operation on February 10 following an extended Lunar New…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus May Reduce US Farm Exports, Disrupt Medical Supplies
With scores of Chinese factories now sitting idle because of the spread of novel coronavirus, now named COVID-19, American officials and experts are warning economic shock could be felt in in the months to come
Eunjung Cho
By Eunjung Cho
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 17:06
A cleaner carefully wipes down a playground at an empty mall district in Beijing, China Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. China on…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China's Xi Urges Leaders to Fight Coronavirus as He Seeks to Stimulate Economy
China reports 2,015 new cases, a decline from recent days
By VOA News
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 15:31
People attend a vigil in Hong Kong for novel coronavirus whistleblowing doctor Li Wenliang, 34, pictured center, who died Friday, Feb. 7, in Wuhan after contracting the virus while treating a patient.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Focus Shifts to China Rights as World Mourns Coronavirus, SARS Doctor-Whistleblowers
While world mourns recent death of young Chinese doctor who was detained by police for exposing coronavirus, news of another whistle blowing doctor, who exposed severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic 17 years ago, being under house arrest in Beijing has shocked the world
By Verna Yu
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 12:34
