New York City’s Central Park Getting Coronavirus Field Hospital

New York City’s strained health system is about to get some help with the arrival of a Navy hospital ship to care for general patients and a new field hospital to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus.
The 68-bed field hospital is going up in the city’s iconic Central Park.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is expected to open Tuesday.
The U.S.-based Christian global relief group Samaritan’s Purse is behind the project.
The group says a team of doctors and nurses will deploy to the site and care for coronavirus patients from the Mount Sinai Health System.
It is already operating a similar facility in hard-hit northern Italy.
New York City has more than 33,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 800 deaths.