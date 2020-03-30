Coronavirus Outbreak

New York City’s Central Park Getting Coronavirus Field Hospital

By VOA News
March 30, 2020 04:57 AM
A 68-bed field hospital is under construction in New York's Central Park on March 29, 2020. The hospital will be used to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus. (VOA/Vladimir Badikov)
A 68-bed field hospital is under construction in New York's Central Park to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus. (VOA/Vladimir Badikov)

New York City’s strained health system is about to get some help with the arrival of a Navy hospital ship to care for general patients and a new field hospital to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus. 

The 68-bed field hospital is going up in the city’s iconic Central Park. 

Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is expected to open Tuesday.

A 68-bed field hospital is under construction in New York's Central Park to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus. (VOA/Vladimir Badikov)

The U.S.-based Christian global relief group Samaritan’s Purse is behind the project. 

The group says a team of doctors and nurses will deploy to the site and care for coronavirus patients from the Mount Sinai Health System. 

It is already operating a similar facility in hard-hit northern Italy. 

New York City has more than 33,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 800 deaths. 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Extends US Coronavirus Social-distance Guidelines 30 More Days
Social distancing recommendations and other measures were to have expired Monday; Trump says death toll will peak in 2 weeks
Default Author Profile
By Ken Schwartz
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 18:51
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

25 Indian Family Members Contract COVID-19

An Indian migrant worker carries a child on his shoulders as they wait for transportation to their village following a lockdown…
Coronavirus Outbreak

New York City’s Central Park Getting Coronavirus Field Hospital

A 68-bed field hospital is under construction in New York's Central Park on March 29, 2020. The hospital will be used to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus. (VOA/Vladimir Badikov)
Middle East

If Coronavirus Hits Libyan Detention Centers It Would be a 'Massacre'

Migrants are seen at the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in al-Nasr detention center in Zawiya, west of Tripoli, Libya April 26…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Lockdowns Extended as Governments Hope for Progress

People sit on benches at Primrose Hill, in London, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The public have been asked to self isolate, keeping…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain on Emergency Footing for First Time Since WWII

Soldiers from 1 Royal Anglian Regiment assist with the build of the new NHS Nightingale Hospital to fight against the spread of…