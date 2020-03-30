New York City’s Central Park Getting Coronavirus Field Hospital

New York City’s strained health system is about to get some help with the arrival of a Navy hospital ship to care for general patients and a new field hospital to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus.

The 68-bed field hospital is going up in the city’s iconic Central Park.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is expected to open Tuesday.

A 68-bed field hospital is under construction in New York's Central Park to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus. (VOA/Vladimir Badikov)

The U.S.-based Christian global relief group Samaritan’s Purse is behind the project.

The group says a team of doctors and nurses will deploy to the site and care for coronavirus patients from the Mount Sinai Health System.

It is already operating a similar facility in hard-hit northern Italy.

New York City has more than 33,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 800 deaths.