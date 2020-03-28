Coronavirus Outbreak

New York's Cuomo Postpones Primary as Coronavirus Cases Keep Growing

By Reuters
March 28, 2020 09:37 PM
A street in New York's Chinatown is empty, the result of citywide restrictions calling for people to stay indoors and maintain…
A street in New York's Chinatown is empty, the result of citywide restrictions calling for people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, March 28, 2020, in New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday he was postponing the state’s April 28 presidential primary to June 23 as its number of coronavirus cases climbed to 53,339 and deaths to 728.

“We have been behind this virus from day one. We are waiting to see what the virus does,” Cuomo said at a news conference. “You don’t win on defense. You win on offense. You have to get ahead of this.”

The governor has become a leading national voice on the coronavirus pandemic as the state has accounted for roughly a third of the U.S. death toll and half the known cases.

Cuomo said he asked pharmacies to begin delivering medications to homes free of charge. He also said President Donald Trump had approved the construction of four additional temporary hospital sites in New York City, adding 4,000 hospital beds.

Related Stories

Delicate Arch glows in light from the setting sun as alpenglow lights up the La Sal mountains in the distance Friday, Dec. 31,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
3 More US National Parks Close to Prevent Coronavirus Spread
Glacier in Montana and Arches and Canyonlands in Utah announced their decisions after Yellowstone and several other well-known parks did the same.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 18:06
The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is docked at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. The ship is set to depart for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Gives Sendoff to Hospital Ship in Coronavirus Fight
Meanwhile, Italy reports over 900 new deaths, largest one-day death toll since outbreak began in December
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 07:30
A technician assembles coronavirus test kits at Evolve manufacturing facility, where they will be manufacturing ventilators, in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Pushes Back Against Coronavirus Disinformation
Top US adversaries appear to be coming together, using social media and other cyber means to amplify disinformation regarding the coronavirus, administration officials say
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 21:49
FILE PHOTO: A view of Bourbon Street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Louisiana Governor Urges Residents to Stay Home as Coronavirus Surges
The southern US state is among the nation's worst in cases per capita
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 12:03
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Texts, Not Door-Knocks: US Census Outreach Shifts Amid Virus

In this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 photo, a sign at a middle school in Orlando, Fla., reminds residents that April First is census…
Coronavirus Outbreak

New York's Cuomo Postpones Primary as Coronavirus Cases Keep Growing

A street in New York's Chinatown is empty, the result of citywide restrictions calling for people to stay indoors and maintain…
Coronavirus Outbreak

In China, Officials Exclude Asymptomatic COVID-19 Carriers From Data

A man wearing a hazmat suit walks on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Coronavirus Outbreak

3 More US National Parks Close to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Delicate Arch glows in light from the setting sun as alpenglow lights up the La Sal mountains in the distance Friday, Dec. 31,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

New US Company to Deliver Slimmed-down Ventilators

Darren Saravis, CEO of BreathDirect and Nectar, speaks during an interview on the manufacturing of ventilators for the…