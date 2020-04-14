Coronavirus Outbreak

Nigeria President Extends Lockdown in Major Cities to Battle Coronavirus

By VOA News
April 14, 2020 04:53 AM
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari attends a press briefing after meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari extended a lockdown for two weeks in Lagos and the capital Abuja and Ogun states as officials try to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. 

Buhari's announcement came hours before the restriction on travel from home was set to expire Monday. 

The vast majority of the 323 coronavirus cases in Nigeria, are in the country's largest city Lagos and the capital area of Abuja.  

So far, 10 people have died of the virus in Nigeria. Buhari said keeping the lockdown in place is a matter of life and death. 

