Coronavirus Outbreak

North Korea Says it Will Boost Anti-Virus Efforts

By VOA News
April 13, 2020 03:36 AM
People walk past the building of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, Thursday, April 9, 2020. North…
People walk past the building of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, Thursday, April 9, 2020.

North Korea says it will intensify its efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

The rubber stamp Supreme People’s Assembly received a report Sunday about the regime’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report Monday by the  state-run KCNA.  Photographs released by KCNA showed hundreds of lawmakers sitting near each other without wearing protective face masks. 

North Korea has reported no cases of novel coronavirus infections since it began spreading across the border in neighboring China, the epicenter of the virus. The government in Pyongyang put thousands of people, including foreign diplomats, under quarantine.  

The report was released a day after supreme leader Kim Jong-il met with his State Affairs Commission in Pyongyang, according to KCNA.  Kim has reportedly made several personnel changes to the country’s high-ranking decision-making body over the weekend, including the addition of Ri Son Gwon, a former senior army commander who was promoted to foreign affairs minister earlier this year. 

Related Stories

Pedestrians wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea's Self-Isolation, Weapons Program Thwart Virus Aid
Pyongyangs's self-imposed pariah status, its continued nuclear and missile tests seen by observers as self-defeating
Default Author Profile
By Ahn So-young
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 06:16
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

North Korea Says it Will Boost Anti-Virus Efforts

People walk past the building of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang, Thursday, April 9, 2020. North…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Allowing Some Workers to Return to Jobs

Health personnel wearing protection gear to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus prepare to attend to a patience…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Bunnies to the Rescue as Virus Hits Belgian Chocolatiers

A worker picks orders among bags of chocolate to deliver to a client waiting at a makeshift window at the Chocolate Line…
Coronavirus Outbreak

The Howling: Americans Let it Out from Depths of Pandemic

In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 photo, the super moon rises behind the state Capitol in Denver. From California to Colorado to…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Reports Lowest Number of New COVID Deaths in 3 Weeks

Monica Carfora, right, deputy head of the emergency of the Santo Spirito Hospital, which now has a separate emergency for…