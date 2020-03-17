Coronavirus Outbreak

NY Halts Collection of Student, Medical Debt

By VOA News
March 17, 2020 05:01 PM
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New…
FILE - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, March 2, 2020.

The state of New York has halted collection of medical and student debt. The announcement was made Tuesday by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Attorney General Letitia James and went into effect immediately. 

"Countless New Yorkers have been impacted — directly or indirectly — by the spread of COVID-19, forcing them to forgo income and business," a statement on the governor's website read. 

"In an effort to support these workers and families and ease their financial burdens, the OAG will halt the collection of medical and student debt owed to the State of New York and referred to the OAG for collection from March 16, 2020 through April 15, 2020," it said. 

After the 30-day period, the statement said, the office of the attorney general will reassess the needs of its residents for a possible extension. 

Also, those with nonmedical and nonstudent debt may apply to have the collection of their state debt temporarily halted. 

"In this time of crisis, I won't add undue stress or saddle NYers with unnecessary financial burden, this is the time to support residents," James wrote on Twitter. 

 

Related Stories

A woman wears a mask as she crosses the Brooklyn Bridge, Monday, March 16, 2020 in New York. The bridge's pedestrian path is…
Coronavirus Outbreak
NY’s Governor Warns COVID-19 Could Overwhelm State's Hospitals 
New York State is home to more than 19.5 million residents and has 53,000 hospital beds
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 17:48
A commuter wears a face mask while riding the a nearly empty subway car into Brooklyn, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York…
Coronavirus Outbreak
NYC Declares State of Emergency Over Coronavirus
City's mayor expects 1,000 coronavirus cases by next week; predicts long, tough battle but says NY will prevail
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 19:45
Commuters pass through Grand Central Terminal, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in New York. Some people are restricting how much they travel due to the concern for COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak
National Guard Sent Into New York Suburb to Control Coronavirus
NY Governor Andrew Cuomo orders containment zone in New Rochelle, which he says is home to the country's largest cluster of coronavirus cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 15:14
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

NY Halts Collection of Student, Medical Debt

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New…
Arts & Culture

Cinemas Close All Over US, Studios Push New Movies Into Homes

People exit an AMC theater Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the…
Arts & Culture

The Rolling Stones Postpone Tour Due to Coronavirus

FILE - From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform in Pasadena, California, Aug. 22, 2019.
Student Union

US Universities Struggle to Reimburse Fees as Campuses Close

A student carries a box to her dorm at Harvard University, after the school asked its students not to return to campus after…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Israel Imposes New Restrictions on Public to Fight Coronavirus

An Israeli police officer helps a Health Ministry inspector put on protective gear before they go up to the apartment of a person in self-quarantine as a precaution against the coronavirus spread, in Hadera, Israel, March 16, 2020.