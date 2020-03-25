Coronavirus Outbreak

One Italian Official Describes How Coronavirus Might Have Spread

By Sabina Castelfranco
March 25, 2020 11:37 AM
Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

ROME - A provincial official in Italy says a soccer game and a missed opportunity to detect one early coronavirus case might have contributed to the rapid spread of the disease in his hard-hit country. 

The mayor of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, says his province, like many others in Italy, were not prepared for the coronavirus outbreak. Bergamo did not go into lockdown initially like 10 other towns in Lombardy and one in Veneto.  

A case of pneumonia at a hospital in Bergamo province in late February was not recognized as coronavirus at the time. Gori believes that patient infected others, including doctors and nurses.

Gori says another event is also believed responsible for the rapid spread of the virus in his province: a Champions League soccer game played February 19.

Gori says 40,000 fans from the Bergamo area watched the match played at Milan’s San Siro stadium between Atalanta and Valencia.

Many others watched the game at home in large groups, Gori added, and no doubt all those gatherings caused an escalation of the virus to nearly 7,000 cases.

A moment of a funeral service without relatives in the cemetery of Zogno, near Bergamo, Northern Italy, March 21, 2020.

Hospitals in the province of Bergamo have since been overwhelmed with patients. The death toll has not stopped rising and the province had nowhere to take bodies.

Gori says the government was forced to request help from funeral services of other Italian regions and the army helped to take many of the bodies to crematoriums in other cities.

For the past three days the number of confirmed cases in Italy has dropped and there is cautious optimism it is the start of a downward trend. But the head of the government's coronavirus relief effort, Domenico Arcuri, implored Italians to continue to respect the stringent measures imposed on them because it will be the only way out of this crisis.

Arcuri says that, “in a very short time we were harshly attacked by a strong, invisible and unknown enemy, adding that in the midst of “thousands of difficulties we reacted immediately and before many other countries in the world.

The commissioner said Italy is facing an emergency without precedent and everyone must do their utmost to ensure that “this emergency does not spread to those regions where so far it has been contained.”  

Related Stories

A patient, center, is transferred to a medicalized hotel during the COVID-19 outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 24, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Spain's Coronavirus Death Toll Passes China
One-day spike increased death toll to 3,434, exceeding 3,285 deaths in China, but still far behind world leader Italy with 6,820
Default Author Profile
By Chris Hannas
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 08:53
Medical staff wearing protective suits talk with people with suspected symptoms of new the coronavirus, at a testing facility.
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Korea to Provide Coronavirus Test Kits to US
Seoul says President Donald Trump asked South Korea for the coronavirus help on Tuesday
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 11:08
FILE PHOTO: A woman reads a copy of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano as she waits for the canonisation ceremony in St…
Europe
160-year-old Vatican Newspaper Succumbs to Coronavirus 
The paper, which was founded in 1861, will continue publishing online and most of its staff of about 60, including 20 journalists, will work from home, editor Andrea Monda said
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 10:13
Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, March 24, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Fears Second Wave of Coronavirus as Death Toll Rises to 2,077
Officials have complained that many Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home and cancel travel plans for the Persian New Year holidays that began on March 20
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 10:18
Sabina Castelfranco
Written By
Sabina Castelfranco

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

One Italian Official Describes How Coronavirus Might Have Spread

Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Whiskey Maker Starts Producing Hand Sanitizer

Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea to Provide Coronavirus Test Kits to US

Medical staff wearing protective suits talk with people with suspected symptoms of new the coronavirus, at a testing facility.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Fears Second Wave of Coronavirus as Death Toll Rises to 2,077

Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, March 24, 2020.
Economy & Business

US Durable Goods Orders Increase Solidly Before Coronavirus

Large boxes of goods are seen at a warehouse in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)