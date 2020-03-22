Opera Superstar Placido Domingo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The troubles of opera superstar Placido Domingo continue to mount.

The 79-year-old Domingo announced Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He said in a Facebook post it is his “moral duty” to reveal that he has the illness.

The tenor says he and his family are in self-quarantine, adding that except for a fever and a cough, he feels fine.

“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” he said, adding that he hopes everyone can return to their regular daily routines very soon.

Domingo’s career as one of the world’s premier opera stars was derailed last year when a number of women accused him of sexual misconduct during his time as a director with the Washington National Opera and the Los Angeles Opera, a company he helped found.

Domingo initially denied the charges but apologized to his accusers after an investigation by the L.A. company concluded last month that their accusations were credible.

“I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry,” he said.