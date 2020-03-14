Coronavirus Outbreak

Pacific Nations Employ Island Fortress Tactics to Combat Coronavirus Spread

By Reuters
March 14, 2020 08:30 PM
FILE - Luen Thai Fishing Venture boats are docked at the Majuro port in the Marshall Islands on Feb. 1, 2018. Luen Thai is one of the companies that was supplying fish that entered the supply chain of Sea To Table.
FILE - Boats are docked at the Majuro port in the Marshall Islands, Feb. 1, 2018. The islands this week Islands this week suspended all incoming air travel to guard against the transfer of the coronavirus.

SYDNEY - Pacific islands are imposing strict lockdown measures to combat the coronavirus, denying access to supply vessels and prohibiting human-to-human contact during aircraft refueling, amid fears their small health care systems could be overrun.

The region recorded its first case of coronavirus this week, in French Polynesia, although most island nations cannot screen for COVID-19 cases onshore, which is potentially masking its spread.

One of the wealthiest Pacific nations, Fiji, this week opened its first facility capable of testing for the coronavirus, one of only four such facilities in the region, Radio New Zealand reported.

Brad Ives, senior captain on the supply vessel Kwai, said the sailing ship was loaded with supplies for five populated coral atolls in the northern Cook Islands, in the South Pacific, when it received word it would be refused entry.

"Fortunately, we got notice that they were going to refuse the ship before we departed our last port," Ives told Reuters.

"There's cargo on it that will expire. It's a bit of a problem for us that we are solving as we go."

Kwai is now in the Line Islands reorganizing its route.

Complete isolation

While all Pacific nations have introduced widespread restrictions on international travelers over the past several weeks, some are now completely isolating their island populations.

The United States-backed Marshall Islands this week suspended all incoming air travel, while those on aircraft landing to refuel are being restricted from human-to-human contact.

Cruise ships have been denied port calls in New Caledonia, Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa, among others, over the past fortnight, as local authorities tighten controls.

The island of Pukapuka, a tiny coral atoll in the Cook Islands with a population of 500, has been left short of foods like sugar, flour and rice after turning away the Kwai supply vessel.

Island residents understand that coronavirus infection could be catastrophic because of a lack of medical facilities, said Pukapukan community member Kirianu Nio, who now lives on the more heavily populated island of Rarotonga.

"They are short in processed foods, which are the main supplies they normally order in bulk, but that's a small price to pay," said Nio.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House, March 14, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Takes Coronavirus Test, Extends Travel Ban to Britain, Ireland
President tells reporters he took the test Friday night, expects the results in 'a day or two days'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 13:38
Firefighters disinfect a square against the coronavirus, in western Tehran, Iran, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 600, Syria Shuts Schools
Tehran says the outbreak has killed another 97 people, pushing the total number of fatalities in the country to 611
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 09:48
An billboard advising people to be responsible and stay home is seen at the almost empty Preciados Street, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in central Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Spain Follows Italy Into Lockdown as Virus Cases Soar
Madrid's decision came as European countries took ever more severe, though widely varying measures to reduce contact between their citizens and slow the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/14/2020 - 10:39
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Pacific Nations Employ Island Fortress Tactics to Combat Coronavirus Spread

FILE - Luen Thai Fishing Venture boats are docked at the Majuro port in the Marshall Islands on Feb. 1, 2018. Luen Thai is one of the companies that was supplying fish that entered the supply chain of Sea To Table.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Plans Two-week Lockdown to Fight COVID-19

Passengers wait in an empty subway station, in Bilbao, northern Spain, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Spain's prime minister has…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Haiti’s First Suspected Coronavirus Case Tests Negative

Jude Édouard Pierre, leader of the National Federation of Haitian Mayors, talks to reporters in Port-au-Prince, March 13, 2020. (Matiado Vilme/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Takes Coronavirus Test, Extends Travel Ban to Britain, Ireland

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room at the White House, March 14, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Follows Italy Into Lockdown as Virus Cases Soar

An billboard advising people to be responsible and stay home is seen at the almost empty Preciados Street, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in central Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020.