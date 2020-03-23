Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Deploys Army to Deal With Coronavirus Outbreak 

By Ayaz Gul
March 23, 2020 06:19 PM
Security personnel stand guard after a government announced to lockdown the city concerns over the spread of the coronavirus,…
Security personnel stand guard after the government announced to lockdown the city concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, Karachi, Pakistan, March 23, 2020.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan called in troops Monday to assist civilian authorities across the country in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, as the national tally of cases soared to at least 900.  

The pandemic has killed more than six patients since the South Asian nation of about 220 million people reported its first COVID-19 case a month ago. 

Military spokesman Major Gen. Babar Iftikhar said Monday that under government instructions, the army chief has ordered the deployment of all available troops and medical resources to help in preventing the spread of the deadly virus.  

Military to provide medical resources

He stressed troops will ensure government directives are effectively implemented.  

“This will, however, only be possible through self-discipline and cooperation. The best defense against the coronavirus is cooperation,” the general stressed. 

A volunteer sprays disinfectant in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 23, 2020.

Pakistan says a majority of those infected with COVID-19 are Shi’ite Muslim pilgrims, who recently returned from homage to religious sites in Iran, where the death toll from the pandemic has surged past 1,800 and more than 23,000 cases. 

Pakistani nationals who recently came back from other countries such as Syria, Iraq, Britain, the United States and Saudi Arabia have also imported the virus, say officials.  

Lockdown to last two weeks

The southern Sindh province, where around half of the coronavirus cases have been reported, spent its first day under a total lockdown Monday that is to remain in place for two weeks.  

Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province, with at least 250 cases of infection, also announced a 14-day lockdown starting Tuesday, with all public places, parks, malls and restaurants to remain closed to stem the spread of the virus. 

Pakistan has also sealed its borders with Afghanistan, Iran, India and China to stop the spread of the disease in the region.    

Daily wage workers, jobless due to coronavirus outbreak, rush to a car to receive free food distributed in Quetta, Pakistan, March 23, 2020.

“The country’s borders have been closed as a preventive measure but the actual border facing us now is between the man and the coronavirus that we all have to overcome with collective efforts,” General Iftikhar emphasized.  

Schools closed 

Prime Minister Imran Khan last week ordered closure of educational institutions, banned gatherings at public places and wedding parties for three weeks, and halted all international flights to and from Pakistan until April 5.   

But Khan has resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown, saying such a move could put at risk millions of lives of working class and poverty-stricken families in the country. He has repeatedly urged Pakistanis to stay at home voluntarily. 

The outbreak of coronavirus also forced Islamabad to postpone its national day military parade in commemoration of the March 23,1940 resolution that led to Pakistan’s independence in 1947. 

Related Stories

A security personnel stands guard after the government announced a citywide lockdown with concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Authorities Order Two-Week Shutdown in Southern Pakistan
Authorities patrol streets of Karachi to enforce two-week complete lockdown ordered as the number of positive coronavirus tests jumped to at least 799 across the country
Default Author Profile
By Jeff Custer
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:44
A volunteer of the community emergency response team (R) gestures as he instructs a man on motor-bike how to sanitize hands…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Halts International Flights to Counter Coronavirus
Air traffic is banned for passenger, charter and private flights but not cargo flights or diplomatic air travel
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sat, 03/21/2020 - 16:38
A man wears a protective mask as a preventive measure amid coronavirus fears, as he attends Friday prayers with others in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Day Postponed in Light of Coronavirus
President Arif Alvi said in a statement on Radio Pakistan that everyone has a responsibility “in educating the masses about the preventive measures against the virus”
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 05:25
Ayaz Gul
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

US Weighing All Options to Assist Americans Stranded Abroad 

Mike Rustici, left, and Linda Scruggs exit customs after arriving on a flight from Lima, Peru, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Singapore Bucks Virus Trend as Schools Reopen

A sign about social distancing is placed on a table at the National Library in Singapore, March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Deploys Army to Deal With Coronavirus Outbreak 

Security personnel stand guard after a government announced to lockdown the city concerns over the spread of the coronavirus,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Mercy Heads to Los Angeles 

The USNS Mercy hospital ship is at dock before its departure Monday, March 23, 2020, in San Diego. The Navy hospital ship was…
Coronavirus Outbreak

NY Looking Ahead to Restarting Businesses Post-COVID-19 

A commuter crosses 42nd Street in front of Grand Central Terminal during morning rush hour, Monday, March 23, 2020, in New York…