Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Railway Converts Train Cars Into COVID-19 Isolation Units

By VOA News
March 31, 2020 02:15 PM
A railway station is deserted after authorities shut down railway service in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A railway station is deserted after authorities shut down railway service in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan, March 25, 2020.

With train service suspended in the country, Pakistan railway officials have begun converting air-conditioned sleeper and business class cars into medical wards for COVID-19 virus patients.

Pakistan Railway medical officer Dr. Abdula Samad tells the Associated Press news agency the sleeper and business class cars they converted can each hold about 36 patients, and they also can be adapted for isolation.
 
The railway company says overall it has converted 220 coaches with a total capacity of as many as 2,000 hospital beds.  
 
Railway Minister Shaikh Rashid Amad told reporters Monday these mobile facilities can now be sent to any part of the country with rail service to help ease pressure on health care services in that area.
 
On its website, the Pakistan Health Ministry reports 1,865 cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, with 25 deaths.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Railway Converts Train Cars Into COVID-19 Isolation Units

A railway station is deserted after authorities shut down railway service in an effort to contain the new coronavirus, in Karachi, Pakistan Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

From Dhaka to Gaza: How Do You Socially Distance in a Crowd?

People sit on designated areas decided by red cross marks to ensure social distancing inside a light rapid transit train in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Up Close With the Enemy: Coronavirus in Stunning Detail

SARS-CoV-2 virions emerge from a human cell after replicating. Despite their apparent longevity, the virions can be destroyed with warm, soapy water, which breaks apart their fatty membrane.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Could COVID-19 Spread Unchecked in US Prisons?

Europe

Hungary's PM Wins Emergency Powers to Fight Coronavirus

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban votes the law granting the government special powers to combat the coronavirus disease …