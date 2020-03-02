Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Shuts Afghan Border to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

By Ayaz Gul
March 02, 2020 01:27 PM
Paramilitary soldiers stand by the closed Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, March 2, 2020.
Paramilitary soldiers stand by the closed Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, March 2, 2020.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has temporarily closed a key southwestern crossing point with Afghanistan, saying the move is meant to prevent the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the border.  

An official announcement Monday said the Chaman crossing in Baluchistan province was being shut for "an initial period of seven days... in the best interest of the people of brotherly countries.”

Meanwhile, authorities in the southern province of Sindh extended the closure of all educational institutions for two weeks following the confirmation of a second case of the virus in Karachi, the provincial capital and the country’s largest city. Schools in Sindh have been closed since Thursday.

Pakistan has confirmed a total of four cases, including two in the national capital, Islamabad. The ministry of public health in Afghanistan says one person has tested positive and that authorities are investigating 17 suspected cases. Those individuals are being kept in isolation wards.

A health worker takes the temperature of a man, who returned from Afghanistan, following the coronavirus outbreak, outside a medical camp near the Friendship Gate, at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan, Feb. 26. 2020.

Both countries have linked the confirmed and suspected cases of what is officially known as COVID-19 to an outbreak in neighboring Iran, where the virus has killed 66 people among more than 1,500 confirmed infections there.

Pakistani authorities suspended all flights to Iran and closed the land border last week. Pakistan has also halted air links and delayed opening of the only land crossing with China, the epicenter of the outbreak. In December, Chinese officials detected the disease, which has since killed more than 2,900 people. The number of infections in the country has surpassed 80,000.

The Afghan government has closed all schools and banned public gatherings until further notice in the western province of Herat, next to the Iranian border. The province is where the first suspected cases were detected late last month among Afghans who had recently returned from Iran.

Afghan authorities have tightened screenings at border entry points and limited land and air links with Iran.

Afghanistan's health minister, Feruzuddin Feruz, urged Iranian authorities Monday to stop the “mass deportation” of Afghan immigrants, fearing it could lead to an increase in the number of infections in Afghanistan. He told reporters in Kabul that Tehran sends back up to 3,000 Afghans daily and that drug addicts are also among the fresh deportees.  

The central Asian states of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have also closed their borders with Afghanistan.  Afghan officials told VOA the abrupt closure Sunday has stranded hundreds of truck convoys in the northern Hairatan border region.  

General view of a closed gate at Pakistan and Iran's border posts, after Pakistan sealed its border with Iran following the coronavirus outbreak, at the border post in Taftan, Feb. 25, 2020.

Experts worry Iran’s percentage of deaths to infections, around 5.5%, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be much higher than current figures show.

Although the cases in Iran are “low and limited” compared to global statistics, Tehran is “rapidly and accurately” responding to the crisis stemming from the outbreak, said a statement issued by the Iranian embassy in Pakistan last week.   

On Monday, an Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, addressing journalists by teleconference, acknowledged the challenges remaining for his country and said, "We will have two difficult weeks ahead.”

 

Related Stories

A health worker takes the temperature of a man who returned from Iran and is under medical observation, after Pakistan sealed…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Detects First Coronavirus Cases, Links to Iran Outbreak
On Monday, Pakistan announced it was temporarily closing its border with Iran, where coronavirus was first detected a week ago and has since killed 19 people
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 15:05
Afghan health workers wearing protective gear speak with passengers who arrived from China during a screening process for…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Afghanistan's First Case of Coronavirus Confirmed
The turmoil-hit country lacks quarantine facilities and protocols, trained health care personnel and medical supplies
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 02/24/2020 - 05:46
An Afghan health worker takes the temperature of a passenger as a preventive measure for Coronavirus, during screening of…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Afghanistan Detects 3 Suspected Coronavirus Cases Linked to Outbreak in Iran
Pakistan has shut its border with Iran where authorities have recorded 8 deaths from COVID-19 and new cases are on the rise
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 09:40
A pedestrian wearing a face mask crosses a street in northern Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2020. While the new coronavirus…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Virus Kills Member of Council Advising Iran's Supreme Leader
Death of Expediency Council member Mohammad Mirmohammadi comes as Iran announced virus has killed 66 people among 1,501 confirmed cases
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 07:06
Ayaz Gul
Written By
Ayaz Gul

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Shuts Afghan Border to Stop Spread of Coronavirus

Paramilitary soldiers stand by the closed Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, as a preventive measure following the coronavirus outbreak, March 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Media Faces Challenges in Covering Coronavirus Outbreak

A member of the medical team checks the temperature of an old man in a car, following the coronavirus outbreak, at a checkpoint
Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Arabia Announces First Case of Coronavirus

Workers clean the Grand Mosque, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Monday, March 2, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Africa Boosts Preparations for Possible Spread of New Virus

Women wearing face masks walk by the Yaba Mainland hospital, where an Italian citizen - the country's first case of the COVID-19 virus - is being treated, in Lagos, Nigeria Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

China's Factories at Risk of Double Whammy as Coronavirus Hits South Korea, Japan

An employee works at a manufacturing plant of Sany Heavy Industry Co. during a government-organised tour of manufacturers based…