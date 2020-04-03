Panama Employs Gender-Based Plan to Fight COVID-19

Panama is now using a gender-based plan to support restrictions already in place to contain a COVID-19 outbreak.

Panama Security Minister Juan Pino said that until April 15, men and women can only leave their homes for a two-hour period on certain days.

The plan permits women to leave home to buy goods on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Men in Panama are allowed out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. No one is permitted to leave home on Sunday unless it’s an emergency.

It’s unclear how the separation of men of women in public will enhance Panama's ability to curtail the growing infection rate.

Panama has also tightened its nightly curfew, instead of people not being allowed out between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the curfew now starts at 5 p.m.

Panama's health ministry has reported 1,475 coronavirus cases, with 37 deaths.