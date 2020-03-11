Coronavirus Outbreak

Pentagon Strikes Deal With Biotech Firm to Make Coronavirus Drug Available to Troops

By Natalie Liu
March 11, 2020 11:42 PM
Gilead Sciences, Inc. CEO Daniel O'Day attends a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force,…
Gilead Sciences, Inc. CEO Daniel O'Day attends a meeting with President Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and pharmaceutical executives, March 2, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command announced that remdesivir, invented by the California-based Gilead Sciences, will be made available to all U.S. military personnel and their families who might get sick from the novel coronavirus.

Under the agreement between Gilead and U.S. Army, the drug will be provided to the Defense Department at no cost.

"Together with our government and industry partners, we are progressing at almost revolutionary rates to deliver effective treatment and prevention products that will protect the citizens of the world and preserve the readiness and lethality of our service members,” Army Brig. Gen. Michael Talley, commanding general of USAMRDC, said in a statement Tuesday.

The USAMRDC said that all U.S. Department of Defense affiliated personnel, “including active and reserve component service members, U.S. civilian employees, contractors, other U.S. personnel, and dependents of any age” who are diagnosed with COVID-19, are eligible to participate in the clinical trial.

FILE - This July 9, 2015, file photo shows the headquarters of Gilead Sciences in Foster City, Calif.

Gilead's experimental drug remdesivir has been touted by public health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) as one of the most promising antivirals to fight the new coronavirus strain.

On Tuesday, CDC director Robert Redfield said that Gilead's pathogen-fighting COVID-19 treatment is already being deployed in Washington state, where the virus has claimed  two dozen lives.

Remdesivir was approved for clinical research in February by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The medication, which initially was developed by Gilead to treat Ebola, has had some success targeting coronaviruses, including Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

Tests of the drug are being conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as preliminary results from clinical trials that started in Wuhan in early February are expected next month.

The Department of Defense says at least 10 active-duty military members have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including a soldier who had been in South Korea and a sailor who had been in Italy. Both South Korea and Italy have been placed under a travel advisory.

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 16, 2019 US Customs and Border Protection agent checks documents of a small group of…
Immigration
Coronavirus Treatment Urged for Immigrants Regardless of Legal Status  
Coalition of immigrant rights and health care advocates, led by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, said immigration status should not be a barrier to medical care and preventing the spread of the coronavirus
Aline Barros
By Aline Barros
Mon, 03/09/2020 - 21:05
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters as she arrives for a meeting with fellow Democrats, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, March 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pelosi to Unveil Coronavirus Aid as Republicans Signal Possible Support
Lawmakers focus on immediate sick pay, unemployment benefits and other resources for America's workers hit by the crisis
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 15:10
The U.S. flag flies over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Coronavirus Outbreak
Aide: US House Democrats Aim for Quick Passage of Coronavirus Response Bill
Proposal includes paid sick leave for those affected, a House Democratic aide
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 11:06
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend watches during a tour north of Baghdad, Iraq. A…
USA
US Scales Down Military Exercises in Africa Due to Coronavirus
The massive, US-led African Lion exercises in Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal were supposed to involve 9,300 troops from eight nations
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 19:02
Natalie Liu
Written By
Natalie Liu
Diplomatic Correspondent

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Pentagon Strikes Deal With Biotech Firm to Make Coronavirus Drug Available to Troops

Gilead Sciences, Inc. CEO Daniel O'Day attends a meeting with President Donald Trump, members of the Coronavirus Task Force,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

NBA Suspends Season Until Further Notice, Over Coronavirus

Workers clean the Wells Fargo Center after an NBA basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Detroit Pistons,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus in Australia

FILE PHOTO - Actor Tom Hanks, one of the stars of the new film "Cloud Atlas," poses with wife, actress Rita Wilson, as they…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Announces New Economic Measures, Europe Travel Suspension

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation…
Coronavirus Outbreak

White House Told Federal Health Agency to Classify Coronavirus Deliberations, Sources Say

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence, flanked by administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (L), speaks about the coronavirus outbreak, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, March, 9, 2020.