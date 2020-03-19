Coronavirus Outbreak

Peru Bans Private Vehicles in Bid to Slow Virus

By Michael Brown
March 19, 2020 06:31 AM
Soldiers control the access to the Gamarra textile market after Peru's government deployed military personnel to block major…
Soldiers control the access to the Gamarra textile market after Peru's government deployed military personnel to block major roads, as the country rolled out a 15-day state of emergency to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lima,…

Peru is banning the use of private vehicles, beginning Thursday, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra said the latest restrictions were initiated after officials discovered new cases among young people who were infected while traveling at night to social gatherings.

A new curfew, which began Wednesday at 8 p.m. local time, bans the use of private cars until 5 a.m.

The president also announced that the sports center used during last year’s Pan American Games will serve as a treatment facility for those with the virus who are not in serious condition.

The most seriously ill patients will be treated at a newly built hospital in eastern Lima.

Vizcarra said people will have access to water even if they cannot pay.

Peru's Ministry of Heath said there are at least 145 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

Vizcarra said more than 300 people are being tested for the virus each day.

Worldwide, more than 200,000 people have been infected and more than 8,800 have died. Over 84,000 have recovered, most of them in China.

Michael Brown

