Coronavirus Outbreak

Pizzeria borrows to keep workers on job, spurs donations

By Associated Press
April 04, 2020 03:38 AM
In this March 24, 2020, photo, Michael Morin, co-owner of Federico's Pizza in Belmar N.J., makes a pizza. Morin and his brother…
FILE - In this March 24, 2020, photo, Michael Morin, co-owner of Federico's Pizza in Belmar, New Jersey, makes a pizza.

This is a story about bosses and their workers, in the dark days of COVID-19. It's also a story about how one good turn deserves another and yet another.

And this being New Jersey, it's also a story about pizza.

Bryan Morin and his brother Michael operate Federico's Pizza in the Jersey Shore town of Belmar. In the summer, they deliver cheesesteak pizzas and 12-inch subs and garlic knots directly to the beach, a few blocks away. In winter, customers flock to the cozy, black-and-white-tiled restaurant on Main Street.

But across the ocean, trouble brewed. Bryan Morin tossed and turned all night after watching news reports of how a virus spread rapidly in Italy, eventually bringing life to a virtual standstill and leading to massive layoffs as businesses closed down.

He could not let this happen at Federico's.

Many of his employees have been with the business for a decade or more; the head cook has been there for 22 years, since the business was owned by Bryan and Michael's father.

"I'm the provider for my employees; I supply their salary, and if they don't have a salary, they won't be able to afford their rent, their credit card bills, their insurance, their gas," he said.

This March 24, 2020, photo shows a pizza made by Michael Morin, co-owner of Federico's Pizza in Belmar, New Jersey.

He decided to "do the right thing and take the hit, and I'll make it up somewhere down the line."

So about two weeks ago, he secured a $50,000 line of credit from his bank. He promised his workers they'd have a job for at least the next two months, come what may. He'd reassess conditions after that, but he'd do everything possible to keep the paychecks flowing.

As word of the brothers' pledge got around, the community rallied round. Customers began helping out: an extra $10 on top of the usual 20 percent tip, a few bucks earmarked for the kitchen staff.

But then, something unexpected happened -- a surge of pay-it-forward donations.

People -- some who were ordering food, some who just wanted to help -- called and asked the pizzeria to charge their credit cards for food to be sent to those on the front lines of the virus response: Doctors, nurses and other staff at a nearby hospital, police, firefighters and EMS squads.

In just two days last week, Federico's took in nearly $4,000 to make and deliver pizzas to first responders. Moments before Bryan Morin was interviewed last week, the pizzeria sent 30 free pizzas to Jersey Shore Medical Center, a vital battleground in the fight against COVID-19 in a state that has the second greatest number of cases in the nation.

All because the boss cared.

"This is such a scary time, and so many people are getting laid off," said Kirsten Phillips, who works the counter. "It was so unexpected what he did, but maybe it shouldn't have been, because he always took care of us. This is really the best job I've ever had."

Related Stories

A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the…
Coronavirus Outbreak
WHO: Coronavirus Battle Must Focus on Protecting Lives and Livelihoods
The World Health Organization and International Monetary Fund joining forces to help protect the world against virus heath and economic crises
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 00:08
People wait in line to buy food amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Havana, Cuba,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Explainer: How Coronavirus Crisis Is Affecting Food Supply
Retailers and authorities say there are no underlying shortages and supplies of most products have been or will be replenished
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 21:08
Gen. Tod D. Wolters, commander of U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, left, and Gen. Stephen Lyons,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
NATO Top Military Officer Works to Boost Coronavirus Response
The efforts aim to pinpoint where a 'surge' of supplies will be needed next and identify military assets available from member states
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 18:25
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate…
US Politics
Coronavirus Concerns Challenge Biden Campaign
After a slow start, the former vice president ramps up his digital presence
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 19:54
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Pizzeria borrows to keep workers on job, spurs donations

In this March 24, 2020, photo, Michael Morin, co-owner of Federico's Pizza in Belmar N.J., makes a pizza. Morin and his brother…
East Asia Pacific

Wuhan Survivors, Caught Between Grief and Surveillance, Want Accountability

People wearing protective suits are seen in Biandanshan cemetery in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of China's coronavirus disease outbreak, April 1, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Experts: Uneven Stay-at-Home Orders Could Mean Wider Pandemic 

A sign promoting social distancing hangs from a fence in Hamilton Park above the Hudson River with the New York City skyline of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: Coronavirus Battle Must Focus on Protecting Lives and Livelihoods

A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China’s Coronavirus Foreign Aid Expands Influence, Shifts Blame