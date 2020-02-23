Coronavirus Outbreak

Quarantine Questioned After Passenger Leaves, Tests Positive

By Agence France-Presse
February 23, 2020 04:53 AM
A bus carrying some European passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo…
A bus carrying some European passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Feb. 21, 2020. Passengers tested negative for COVID-19 started disembarking Wednesday.

TOKYO - Japan on Sunday confirmed that a woman who tested negative and disembarked from the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship later tested positive, raising questions about the effectiveness of the quarantine measures.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato has also apologized after 23 passengers were allowed to leave without being properly tested.

The woman in her 60s returned to her home in Tochigi prefecture north of Tokyo by train after she disembarked Wednesday, but she had a fever Friday and tested positive Saturday, a local official told AFP.

She was the first passenger from the ship to have tested positive in Japan after having been cleared to disembark.

Was quarantine effective?

The news comes as infectious disease experts and local officials have questioned the effectiveness of the quarantine period on the vessel.

“There has been a judgment that those who disembarked after testing negative had no problem, but it has now become clear that those people can turn positive,” Tochigi governor Tomokazu Fukuda told a press conference late Saturday.

“We call on the government to take additional measures,” he said.

Japanese authorities have said they made a decision to disembark passengers who tested negative during the quarantine period because they took measures to prevent spread of the virus — passengers were confined to their cabins, except for brief outings on open deck when they were required to wear gloves and masks and keep their distance from fellow passengers.

However, infectious diseases specialist Kentaro Iwata has said the situation on the ship was “completely chaotic” and violated quarantine procedures, in blunt criticism rarely seen in Japanese officialdom.

The Kobe University professor later said he had heard from a colleague on board that quarantine procedures had improved, but still recommended that all those disembarking the ship should be monitored for at least 14 days and should avoid contact with others.

Nearly 1,000 disembark

Since Wednesday, about 970 passengers, who tested negative after the government put the ship under quarantine Feb. 5, have disembarked, according to local media.

On Saturday, about 100 more passengers who had reportedly been in close contact with infected people on board were allowed to get off.

They included the last group of Japanese passengers while some foreign passengers were still waiting on board for their governments to send chartered aircraft.

With the latest disembarkation, a 14-day quarantine is expected to start for more than 1,000 crew still on board.

Many of them were not placed in isolation as they were needed to keep the ship running — preparing food and delivering meals to cabins.

Critics have charged that they were inadvertently spreading the virus throughout the ship, which has seen more than 600 cases of the potentially deadly COVID-19 disease.

Kato defended Japan’s on-board quarantine, telling a TV program Saturday there was no medical facility large enough to admit more than 3,000 people at once.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Director of the Center for the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) Dr. Nancy…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Four More Americans Test Positive for Coronavirus After Evacuation From Cruise Ship  
Top US health official expects more confirmed cases among American passengers of the Diamond Princess
Eunjung Cho
By Eunjung Cho
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 18:02
A bus with slogans written in Chinese “Go, we go back to home” transfers passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Australians From Cruise Ship Test Positive for Coronavirus After Testing Negative in Japan
Two Australians who tested negative for the coronavirus after a two-week quarantine on the Diamond Princess docked in Japan tested positive for the virus when they returned home
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 02:47
An unidentified passenger is surrounded by the media after she disembarked from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Quarantined Passengers Leave Coronavirus-Hit Ship
About 500 passengers allowed to disembark Diamond Princess after testing negative for new coronavirus
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 04:16
Buses carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leave a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Japan Confirms 99 More Cases of New Virus on Cruise Ship
The ministry has been carrying out tests on passengers and crew on the ship, docked in Yokohama, a port city near Tokyo
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 07:11
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Quarantine Questioned After Passenger Leaves, Tests Positive

A bus carrying some European passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leaves a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo…
Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea on Highest Alert Against Coronavirus

A huge screen about precautions against the COVID-19 is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. South Korea…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese Trapped at Home by Coronavirus Feel the Strain

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask keeps watch at an entrance to a residential community that has been fenced in with…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus: What We Know and What We Don't 

A man wearing a face mask sits at a coffee shop in Hong Kong Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens…
Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea, China Report Increase in Number of Coronavirus Infections

A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, February 22, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS …