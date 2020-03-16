Coronavirus Outbreak

Reports: US Health & Human Services Department Hacked

By VOA News
March 16, 2020 01:08 PM
The U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) department suffered a cyberattack Sunday night, according to news reports.

The attack, first reported by Bloomberg, took place as the United States is enacted new measures to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Sources say the attack was geared to slowing down HHS operations related to the coronavirus, but failed to do so in a meaningful way, according to Bloomberg.

The reported attack is still being investigated and there is not yet an indication of who or what may have been behind it.

VOA News

