Coronavirus Outbreak

As Restrictions Ease in Wuhan, Health Official Vigilant Against Resurgence 

By VOA News
April 09, 2020 09:48 AM
Dr. Zhang Junjian, former head of one of three temporary coronavirus hospitals, speaks to journalist near a Chinese Communist…
Dr. Zhang Junjian, former head of one of three temporary coronavirus hospitals, speaks to journalist near a Chinese Communist party flag in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, April 9, 2020.

As restrictions on travel and other movement by citizens are eased in the Chinese city of Wuhan — once, the epicenter of the world-wide coronavirus outbreak —  health officials say they must remain vigilant against a resurgence of the virus. 

Officials Wednesday lifted most of the travel restrictions in the city, allowing regular traffic out of the city resume, along with train and air travel. Travelers were required to show they were approved as healthy using a phone app and having their temperature taken. 

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Wuhan Zhongnan Hospital deputy Chief Zhang Jungian says doctors are tracking patients they have seen —  with or without symptoms — and ensuring they are going through the necessary quarantine. They are also stressing personal precautionary measures, such as face masks. 

The international community has raised questions regarding the veracity of information provided by the Chinese government regarding the outbreak there. But the lockdown and precautions taken in Wuhan and other areas to fight the spread of the virus have proven effective enough to be adopted by other nations. 

Related Stories

Passengers wearing face masks ride a ferry on Yangtze River after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Wuhan Residents Begin Traveling Outside City Limits
Residents in epicenter of COVID-19 outbreak had been under lockdown since January
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 03:04
Travellers are seen at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Masked Crowds Fill Streets, Trains after Wuhan Lockdown Ends 
Long lines formed at the airport and train and bus stations as thousands streamed out of the city to return to their homes and jobs elsewhere
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/08/2020 - 07:36
Travelers with their luggage walk past the Hankou railway station on the eve of its resuming outbound traffic in Wuhan in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China's Virus Pandemic Epicenter Wuhan Ends 76-Day Lockdown
The city's 11 million residents will be permitted to leave without special authorization as long as a mandatory smartphone application shows they are healthy and have not been in recent contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 14:49
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Europe

Whales Filmed Having Whale of a Time During Lockdown

Greenpeace activists hold a protest against the "whale prison," a facility in Primorsky Region where nearly 100 whales including orcas and beluga whales are held in cages, in Vladivostok, Russia, May 13, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak

As Restrictions Ease in Wuhan, Health Official Vigilant Against Resurgence 

Dr. Zhang Junjian, former head of one of three temporary coronavirus hospitals, speaks to journalist near a Chinese Communist…
Middle East

Khamenei: Mass Ramadan Events in Iran May Stop Over Virus

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran March 22, 2020. Official Khamenei…
Coronavirus Outbreak

California Governor Considers Aid for Immigrants Amid Coronavirus

FILE — Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the acquisition of the Sleep Train Arena for use as a field hospital, after touring the facility, in Sacramento, California, April 6, 2020.
Europe

UK Braces for More Virus Deaths; Johnson Reported Stable

Police officers speak with a man who was preaching outside St Thomas' hospital in London.