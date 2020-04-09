As Restrictions Ease in Wuhan, Health Official Vigilant Against Resurgence 

As restrictions on travel and other movement by citizens are eased in the Chinese city of Wuhan — once, the epicenter of the world-wide coronavirus outbreak — health officials say they must remain vigilant against a resurgence of the virus.

Officials Wednesday lifted most of the travel restrictions in the city, allowing regular traffic out of the city resume, along with train and air travel. Travelers were required to show they were approved as healthy using a phone app and having their temperature taken.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Wuhan Zhongnan Hospital deputy Chief Zhang Jungian says doctors are tracking patients they have seen — with or without symptoms — and ensuring they are going through the necessary quarantine. They are also stressing personal precautionary measures, such as face masks.

The international community has raised questions regarding the veracity of information provided by the Chinese government regarding the outbreak there. But the lockdown and precautions taken in Wuhan and other areas to fight the spread of the virus have proven effective enough to be adopted by other nations.