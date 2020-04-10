Rio's Famed Copacabana Palace Closes Amid Pandemic

Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana Palace hotel is closing Friday for the first time in nearly a century, Brazil's latest economic casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel's owner, Belmond, issued a statement, saying the temporary closure after 96 years in business, is due in part to efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Copacabana Palace hotel is adjacent to Copacabana Beach, which remains closed because of the virus outbreak.

Rio state’s governor has imposed restrictions on gatherings and business operations, but hotels were not ordered to close.

Authorities in Rio also extended orders requiring non-essential businesses to close, and residents to stay at home, except for essential trips, through April 30.

Rio de Janeiro's state health department said as of Thursday, it registered 2,216 confirmed cases of the virus and 122 deaths.