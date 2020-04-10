Coronavirus Outbreak

Rio's Famed Copacabana Palace Closes Amid Pandemic

By VOA News
April 10, 2020 02:01 AM
The Copacabana Palace hotel stands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 9, 2020.Rio de Janeiro's stately Copacabana…
The Copacabana Palace hotel stands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 9, 2020.

Rio de Janeiro's iconic Copacabana Palace hotel is closing Friday for the first time in nearly a century, Brazil's latest economic casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel's owner, Belmond, issued a statement, saying the temporary closure after 96 years in business, is due in part to efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Copacabana Palace hotel is adjacent to Copacabana Beach, which remains closed because of the virus outbreak.

Rio state’s governor has imposed restrictions on gatherings and business operations, but hotels were not ordered to close.

Authorities in Rio also extended orders requiring non-essential businesses to close, and residents to stay at home, except for essential trips, through April 30.

Rio de Janeiro's state health department said as of Thursday, it registered 2,216 confirmed cases of the virus and 122 deaths. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Eurogroup Strikes Half-Trillion Euro Deal to Help Members Cope with COVID-19

FILE - In this Sunday, March 22, 2020 filer, a man walks in an empty Vittorio Emanuele II gallery shopping arcade, in downtown…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Rio's Famed Copacabana Palace Closes Amid Pandemic

The Copacabana Palace hotel stands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 9, 2020.Rio de Janeiro's stately Copacabana…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Launches Relief Program for Families Suffering From COVID-19 Shutdown

Women wait to receive cash under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need, during a government…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pass the Salt: The Minute Details that Helped Germany Build Virus Defenses

Cakes that look like emojis with protective masks are seen at the bakery Schuerener Backparadies, as the spread of the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

As Coronavirus Spreads Across Europe, So Does Domestic Violence

FILE - Apartments are illuminated in a building in Vienna, Austria, March 28, 2020.