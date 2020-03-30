Coronavirus Outbreak

S. Korea to Offer Emergency Payments to Help Ease Impact of COVID-19 

By VOA News
March 30, 2020 09:09 AM
People wearing masks to protect against contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along a street in Seoul, South…
FILE - People wearing masks to protect against contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along a street in Seoul, South Korea, March 25, 2020.

South Korea says it will make emergency cash payments to many of its citizens as part of efforts to boost its economy in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. 

President Moon Jae-in announced Monday during a meeting with a special task force that the government will pay about $820 to all households except for those in the top 30% income bracket, bringing the total amount to $7.4 billion. 

President Moon said the payments were compensation for South Koreans who have endured days and weeks of measures to halt the spread of COVID-19, including quarantines and social distancing. 

South Korea has 9,661 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday, with 159 deaths and 5,228 others having recovered.  The country has earned global praise for its regular testing of hundreds of people daily which has helped slow the spread of the virus.   

But the country has seen a rise of imported cases of COVID-19, prompting the government to announce Sunday that it will impose a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all foreign visitors upon their arrival, effective April 1. 

 

Related Stories

Medical staff wearing protective suits talk with people with suspected symptoms of new the coronavirus, at a testing facility.
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Korea to Provide Coronavirus Test Kits to US
Seoul says President Donald Trump asked South Korea for the coronavirus help on Tuesday
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 11:08
South Korean soldiers clean desks with disinfectant in a classroom for civil service exams, following the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, March 15, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Hard Hit South Korea Designates COVID-19 'Special Disaster Zones'
South Korea has designated several southeastern provinces, hard hit by COVID-19 as 'special disaster zones,' making them eligible for financial support and relief
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 05:21
Women, wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Korea's Coronavirus Plan Is Working; Can the World Copy It? 
Broad surveillance powers, massive testing, key to country's success 
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 07:20
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

UK's Prince Charles, 71, Out of Self-Isolation, in Good Health 

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at his side, folds his hands in a "namaste" greeting, during a reception at Marlborough House, in London, Britain, March 9, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

S. Korea to Offer Emergency Payments to Help Ease Impact of COVID-19 

People wearing masks to protect against contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along a street in Seoul, South…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Uses Wartime Act but GM Says it's Already Moving Fast

Ventilators lie at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse before being shipped out for distribution due to concerns…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Group Stranded in Honduras Over Virus Concerns Back in WVa

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus …
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Coronavirus Cases Surge; Nigeria Locks Down  

TOPSHOT - Mortuary employees wearing face masks burry the coffin of a COVID-19 coronavirus victim at Fuencarral cemetery in…