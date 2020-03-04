Coronavirus Outbreak

S. Korean Hospitals Lack Enough Space for Coronavirus Patients

By VOA News
March 04, 2020
Volunteers carry out disinfection work during an anti-virus campaign in Pyongyang, North Korea

South Korea reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, as health officials said more than 2,000 people in the city hardest hit by the outbreak were waiting for open spaces in hospitals.

South Korea has seen the most cases outside of China, and is planning to spend about $10 billion on medical resources and measures to counteract the economic impact of the outbreak.

China reported a continued slowdown of new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday with 119 new people infected, far reduced from when it reported several thousand at a time.

The focus of containing the outbreak has shifted to places such as Italy and Iran, which have not only seen their own cases steadily increase, but have also had their citizens and others who traveled from those areas test positive while in other countries.

Italy reported a sharp increase in deaths on Tuesday, up to 79, the most outside of China. India, which has linked cases to Italian tourists, said Wednesday the number of cases there jumped from five to 28.

People wearing masks stand in a line to buy face masks in front of a drug store amid the rise in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease of COVID-19 in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020.

Wednesday also brought news of the first death in Iraq, where so far all of its cases are connected to Iran.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has infected more than 93,000 people and killed more than 3,100, with the vast majority in both categories in China.

The expansion of the outbreak has reached several new countries, including Jordan, Morocco, Senegal, Portugal and Saudi Arabia.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged people around the world Tuesday to stop hoarding masks and other protective gear, saying health care workers need them.

Experts say surgical masks are no guaranteed protection against the virus, but say they are essential equipment for doctors and nurses.

Tedros said he is concerned about the "severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment caused by rising demand."

