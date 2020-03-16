Coronavirus Outbreak

San Francisco, 6 California Counties on Lockdown

By VOA News
March 16, 2020 08:07 PM
A woman walks along through the Financial District past the closed Homage Ltd. restaurant which is normally open for breakfast…
A woman walks along through the Financial District past the closed Homage Ltd. restaurant which is normally open for breakfast and lunch, in San Francisco, March 16, 2020.

Seven million Californians living in and around San Francisco are being ordered to shelter in place — the most draconian step taken so far to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 

"We know these measures will significantly disrupt people's day-to-day lives, but they are absolutely necessary," San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Monday. "This is going to be a defining moment for our city and we all have a responsibility to do our part to protect our neighbors and slow the spread of this virus by staying at home unless it is absolutely essential to go outside."  

The order affects not only the city of San Francisco, but six surrounding counties in Northern California. 

All stores and businesses will be shuttered except for such essential places as supermarkets and drug stores. 

A cable car operator looks out toward the Golden Gate Bridge while standing at the near-empty Hyde Street turnaround in San Francisco, March 16, 2020.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott says officers will take what he calls a "compassionate common sense approach" toward anyone who starts suffering from cabin fever and has to leave his house. Scott says police will treat a violation as a misdemeanor, but only as an "absolute last resort." 

The lockdown will remain in force through April 7.  

Other U.S. cities have banned gatherings of more than 250 people, closed schools and restaurants, and canceled a variety of events. But this is the first large municipality to order people off the streets — the same action that has been taken in all of Italy. There have been no reports of any major ill-effects from the lockdown there so far.  

Keeping people as far apart as possible during the pandemic has given birth to the first new global catch phrase of the 2020s: "social distancing" — the practice of keeping people at least 1.8 meters away from each other to avoid spreading the coronavirus.    

The World Health Organization said Monday it welcomes social distancing as a necessity. But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more importantly, every suspected case must be tested.   

People with a protective masks line up using social distancing to queue at a supermarket in Paris, March 16, 2020.

"If they test positive, isolate them and find out who they have been in close contact with up to two days before they developed symptoms, and test those people too," Tedros said.  

U.S. health officials have decried the lack of coronavirus testing kits despite White House assurances that everyone who wants a test would soon be able to get one. 

Meanwhile, many schools around U.S. and other countries are shut down. New York and Los Angeles have ordered movie theaters closed and restaurants are offering only delivery and food to go. 

The Netherlands and Turkey have ordered similar closures, while New Zealand on Monday became the latest country to ban large gatherings of more than 500 people. 

The Vatican announced Pope Francis will hold Easter week services without an audience.   

Argentina, Canada, Colombia and Panama are the latest countries to seal off their borders to foreign visitors. 
 

Related Stories

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease…
Coronavirus Outbreak
First Human Vaccine Trial for Coronavirus Begins in Seattle
Scientists inject first group of healthy adults with experimental vaccine 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 17:04
People, keeping a distance, wait in line in front of a shop downtown Madrid, March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Spain Adopts Italy-Style Measures to Contain Coronavirus
Madrid officials blame Women’s Day march for spreading the disease 
Default Author Profile
By Martin Arostegui
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 15:28
A customer eats a bowl of soup at a deserted food court in the Koreatown section of Los Angeles, Feb. 27, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Is it Safe to Eat Out, Grocery Shop in the Age of Coronavirus?
Several U.S. states close bars and restaurants in effort to stem spread of COVID-19
Default Author Profile
By Dora Mekouar
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 15:14
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

San Francisco, 6 California Counties on Lockdown

A woman walks along through the Financial District past the closed Homage Ltd. restaurant which is normally open for breakfast…
Coronavirus Outbreak

British Actor Idris Elba Says He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus 

Idris Elba poses in the press room with the award for outstanding male actor in a supporting role for "Beasts of No Nation" and the award for outstanding male actor in a TV movie or miniseries for "Luther" at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Gui...
Coronavirus Outbreak

NY’s Governor Warns COVID-19 Could Overwhelm State's Hospitals 

A woman wears a mask as she crosses the Brooklyn Bridge, Monday, March 16, 2020 in New York. The bridge's pedestrian path is…
Coronavirus Outbreak

First Human Vaccine Trial for Coronavirus Begins in Seattle

Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Tanzania Confirms First Case of Coronavirus 

A worker checks the temperature of travellers at the border post with Kenya in Namanga, northern Tanzania, on March 16, 2020,…