Scotland Reports 1,059 Coronavirus Cases, 33 Deaths

By VOA News
March 27, 2020 03:02 PM
FILE - Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she holds a briefing on the coronavirus outbreak in Edinburgh, March 26, 2020.
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reports that as of Friday, there were 1,059 cases of COVID-19 in Scotland — an increase of 165 from Thursday.
 
At a news conference Friday in Edinburgh, Sturgeon also reported an additional eight deaths from the virus overnight, bringing the total number of fatalities in Scotland to 33.
 
The first minister said she expects those numbers to be an underestimate. She urged people to stay indoors, and to go out only for essential shopping and exercise, or care for others.   
 
Sturgeon also stressed the importance of supporting mental health during the coronavirus crisis, and she announced Friday about $4.7 billion in additional funding for National Health Service mental health support services, including 24-hour support phone lines and internet services.

 

