Scotland’s First Minister Gives Coronavirus Update

In her daily coronavirus briefing Monday, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took the opportunity to wish British Prime Minister Boris Johnson — hospitalized for symptoms related to COVID-19 — a speedy recovery.

Johnson tested positive for the virus over a week ago and as recently as Friday reported he was doing well. But the prime minister was taken to the hospital late Sunday on his doctor’s recommendation for further testing.

At her news briefing in Edinburgh, Sturgeon said Johnson’s situation is a reminder the virus can affect anyone and everyone.

Sturgeon announced an additional 255 people in Scotland tested positive for the coronavirus since Sunday, raising the nation’s total cases to 3,961.

Sturgeon also took the opportunity to introduce Scotland’s acting chief medical officer, Dr. Gregor Smith, who had been deputy CMO for the past five years. He takes the place of Catherine Calderwood, who resigned late Sunday following criticism she received for twice traveling to her second home in violation of social distancing guidelines.

Sturgeon said Smith will hold the post “for the foreseeable future."