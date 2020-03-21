Coronavirus Outbreak

Singapore Reports First Coronavirus Fatalities   

By VOA News
March 21, 2020 03:07 AM
A man checks a visitor's temperature before he enters the Asia Square Tower in Singapore, March 16, 2020.

Singapore has reported its first coronavirus-related fatalities, a 75-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man. 

Singapore’s health minister, Gan Kim Yong, made the announcement at a news briefing Saturday.

"While we all know that there will be fatalities in COVID-19 patients, we are deeply saddened by their passing. I know Singaporeans will worried and anxious. We must take courage, and not give into our fears," Gan said.

Both patients had prior health conditions.

"The first patient has an underlying history of heart diseases, as well as hypertension. She developed serious complications and eventually succumbed to the disease after 26 days in the ICU. The second patient was admitted to ICU in critical condition after arriving from Indonesia. He had underlying history of heart disease, and also eventually succumbed to his disease after nine days in the ICU," Gan said.

Singapore has confirmed 385 cases of the infection, and the two deaths reported Saturday were the first in the country since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the city-state in late January.

