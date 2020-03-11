Coronavirus Outbreak

Slovenia to Close Some Italy Border Crossings, Perform Health Checks at Others

By Reuters
March 11, 2020 09:17 AM
A picture shows cars exiting and entering Slovenia at one of the former border crossings in Nova Gorica, on the Slovenian…
Cars exit and enter Slovenia at one of the border crossings in Nova Gorica, on the Slovenian-Italian border, March 10, 2020.

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA - Slovenia will close some border crossings with Italy and perform health checks at those remaining open in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Ales Sabeder said Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in Slovenia rose to 47, the minister told a news conference. The total reported on Tuesday was 34.

He said citizens would only be able to cross the border in six places. "All other roads (that cross the border) will be closed," the minister said. Normally more than 20 crossings are open.

The government said earlier Wednesday that border controls would focus on non-Slovenians, adding authorities would be empowered to prohibit foreign citizens from entering the country who did not carry a certificate showing they had tested negative for coronavirus during the previous three days.

It said there would be no controls for cargo traffic.

Sabeder was unable to say when the controls would come into effect but that a decree implementing them had to be enforced within five days.
 

Coronavirus Outbreak

