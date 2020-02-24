Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea Announces New Coronavirus Cases

By VOA News
Updated February 24, 2020 12:20 AM
A huge screen about precautions against the COVID-19 is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. South Korea…
A huge screen about precautions against the COVID-19 is seen in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2020.

South Korea announced Monday 161 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 763. Officials also confirmed two more deaths, bringing its death toll to seven.

Before the new cases were reported Monday, the country raised the alert level to red, the highest level, and President Moon Jae-in urged officials to not hesitate to take "unprecedented powerful measures" to contain the outbreak.

"The next few days will be crucial," following a government meeting on the virus. Under the alert level, authorities have the power to close schools and limit public transportation. The start of the new school year has been delayed one week.

Apart from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan, South Korea has the most infections outside of China.

A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2020.

China reported 409 new infections Monday, pushing its total number of cases past 77,000.  The vast majority of the new cases were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.  China also reported 150 new deaths, bringing its overall toll to 2,592.

Outside China, more than 1,200 people have been infected with the virus and more than a dozen have died.

A continent away, Italy began using the kind of containment measures that were previously seen only in China.  

All Carnival events have been called off, major soccer matches canceled and theaters have been closed, including La Scala in Milan. More than 50,000 people in northern Italian towns near Milan were told to stay home. Shops and schools were also closed.

The number of cases in Italy increased to more than 150, with 110 of them in the northern Lombardy region, its governor said Sunday.  

Authorities have so far been unable to track down the source of the virus, which surfaced last week in Codogno.

"If we cannot find 'patient zero' then it means the virus is even more ubiquitous than we thought," said Luca Zaia, the regional governor of the wealthy Veneto region.

Italy is the first European country to report that one of its citizens died from the coronavirus on Friday. A second death happened Saturday and a third on Sunday. All three were elderly people.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government is looking into "extraordinary measures" to stop further infections.

Tourists are wearing protective masks against coronavirus in Venice, Italy, Feb. 23, 2020. (S. Castelfranco/VOA)

Neighboring Austria stopped train traffic because of two suspected cases of coronavirus, and it said it may close its border. Another neighbor, Switzerland, has called for calm.

"The news from Italy is worrisome ... but it is too early to think that a wave is rolling our way," Daniel Koch, the head of the department for contagious diseases at the health office, told the SRF public broadcaster.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said he would talk with his European counterparts soon to discuss how best to cope with a possible epidemic in Europe.

"Tonight there is no epidemic in France. But there is a problematic situation at the door, in Italy, that we are watching with great attention," Veran told a news conference.

Finally, Iranian health officials reported Sunday that eight people have died from the virus, making it the highest death toll outside of China.

Iran said Saturday it has suspended religious pilgrimages to Iraq during the coronavirus surge.

Related Stories

Commuters wear masks on a public bus in downtown Tehran, Iran, Feb. 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 8; Authorities Closing Schools, Theaters
Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur says a total of 15 new confirmed cases had been reported across the country, bringing overall figure to 43
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 09:04
A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, February 22, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS …
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Korea, China Report Increase in Number of Coronavirus Infections
US issues travel advisories for Japan, South Korea because of coronavirus outbreak
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 19:12
Shopkeepers wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus wait for a customer at Dongseong-ro shopping street in central…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Surges in South Korea as Authorities Grapple With Response
South Korea reported 229 new infections Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 433
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 04:24
Workers from a disinfection service company sanitize a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus the Temple of the Tabernacle…
Coronavirus Outbreak
South Korea Reports 1st Coronavirus Death as Outbreak Enters 'New Phase'
A surge in coronavirus cases rattles South Korea and could affect the economy
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 05:40
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Xi Says China Facing 'Big Test' With Virus, Global Impact Spreads

Security guards line up as workers in face masks dispense lunch outside of an office building in Beijing, Feb. 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Venice Cancels Carnival Events Due to Coronavirus

Tourists wear protective face masks at Venice Carnival, which the last two days of, as well as Sunday night's festivities, have…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Afghanistan Detects 3 Suspected Coronavirus Cases Linked to Outbreak in Iran

An Afghan health worker takes the temperature of a passenger as a preventive measure for Coronavirus, during screening of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran's Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 8; Authorities Closing Schools, Theaters

Commuters wear masks on a public bus in downtown Tehran, Iran, Feb. 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Moscow Targets Chinese with Raids Amid Virus Fears

In this photo taken on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, Medical workers walk after checking passengers where a passenger was identified…