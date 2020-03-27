Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Enters Third Week of Coronavirus Lockdown

By Isabela Cocoli
March 27, 2020 01:41 AM
A man walks along an empty street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 26, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread…
A man walks along an empty street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, March 26, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues.

As Spain entered the third week of lockdown Friday, the streets of Barcelona, the second-most populous municipality, were empty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iconic tourist attractions in the capital of Catalonia region, such as Arc de Triomf, Gaudi's Sagrada Familia and La Rambla were deserted.

The only people occasionally seen on the street were those walking dogs.

On a Barcelona beach, police were patrolling the area, with no one else venturing out.

Spain is the hardest-hit country by the coronavirus in Europe after Italy, recording more than 56,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 4,100 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

