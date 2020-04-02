Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Records 950 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day 

By VOA News
April 02, 2020 01:46 PM
Coffins with the bodies of victims of coronavirus are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in…
Coffins with the bodies of victims of coronavirus are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain, April 2, 2020.

Spain’s health officials reported 950 deaths from COVID-19 since Wednesday, a new one-day record in fatalities that pushes the nation’s total deaths during the outbreak to over 10,000. 

Speaking at a news briefing in Madrid Thursday, Spain’s medical emergency chief, Fernando Simon, said that while coronavirus cases rose to 110,238, the rate of spread in the nation is stabilizing. 

Health ministry officials say figures show the virus was spreading at a daily rate of 20 percent until March 25. Since then they say that rate has dropped to less than 12 percent, showing orders for residents to stay at home are working.  

Spain trails only Italy in total deaths from the virus and behind only Italy and the United States for total cases.

