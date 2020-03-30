Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Tries Tracking Coronavirus, Sparking Privacy Concerns

By Alfonso Beato
March 30, 2020 01:38 PM

BARCELONA - In Madrid only a few weeks ago, thousands of demonstrators took part in a women’s march, defiant or unaware of calls for social distancing to stop what then appeared to be the distant threat of coronavirus. Now, Spain is one of the biggest battlegrounds in the global war against the pandemic.

Spain’s health system is stressed to the breaking point. Coronavirus information hotlines have been jammed by frightened people desperate for information.

Madrid city leaders launched a web and mobile service modeled after ones that South Korea successfully used to track those infected.
 
"Our sole objective at this time is to save lives," explains Isabel Diaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid.

The CoronaMadrid website and the App – is a public-private initiative that involves giving citizens’ personal information to the government and to various companies whose names are not disclosed.  In these times of fear, few ask questions. 

"We are immersed in a state of extreme urgency or extreme need, that is when at least we begin to understand these rather awkward actions of various public administrations when developing technological solutions," says Enric Lujan, a politics professor at the  Universitat de Barcelona. "The application of the Community of Madrid does not specify data protection clauses, of transfers to third parties and, it seems, these data can be transferred to companies."

South Korea’s tracking measures helped the government there flatten the contagion curve – and other countries have followed.  

Israel has approved the use of counterterrorism technology to track the virus, and Iran’s official coronavirus app was recently pulled by Google from its Play Store, amid privacy concerns.
 
"Medical data is classified as highly sensitive," Lujan says.  "The transfer to third parties of medical data is being left in the background when what is prioritized is the fact of having a lower number of deaths."

The coronavirus pandemic has made many people across the world feel afraid, helpless, and desperate for solutions.  It has also raised new questions about how much of their personal freedom and privacy they are willing to sacrifice.  

 

 

 

Related Stories

TOPSHOT - Mortuary employees wearing face masks burry the coffin of a COVID-19 coronavirus victim at Fuencarral cemetery in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Spain Surpasses China’s Coronavirus Case Count
US has most cases worldwide, including 1,000 deaths in New York state 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 08:15
President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks in front of the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump: ‘Horrible Scourge’ of Coronavirus Will Cause New Spike of US Deaths  
Social distancing recommendations and other measures were to have expired Monday; Trump says death toll will peak in 2 weeks  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:30
Amateur pianist Alberto Gestoso Arce, 37, plays the piano from his balcony for neighbours, near the Sagrada Familia basilica,…
Economy & Business
Coronavirus-Stricken Cities go Digital to Boost Solidarity, Wellbeing 
In Spain, as in the rest of the world, increasing numbers of people are going digital to keep community spirits up and avoid feelings of isolation during the coronavirus crisis
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 09:02
People sit on benches at Primrose Hill, in London, Sunday, March 29, 2020. The public have been asked to self isolate, keeping…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Lockdowns Extended as Governments Hope for Progress
Italy, Nigeria, Britain among areas where people can expect restrictions on movement to last weeks, if not longer
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 03:24
Default Author Profile
Written By
Alfonso Beato

Special Section

USA

Navy Hospital Ship Arrives in NYC to Back Up Health Systems

The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is docked at Naval Station Norfolk in Norfolk, Virginia, March 28, 2020. The ship is set to depart for New York to assist hospitals responding to the coronavirus outbreak.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Grandma's not Here: Coronavirus Keeps Kids From Older Family

Seen through their kitchen window, Allan and Debbie Cameron contact their grandchildren via the internet Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona. Debbie, 68, has asthma which makes her one of the people most at risk from the new coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Tries Tracking Coronavirus, Sparking Privacy Concerns

Economy & Business

Macy's to Furlough Majority of its 130,000 Workers

A man crosses the street in front of Macy's, Monday, March 23, 2020 in New York. Macy's stores nationwide are closed due to the coronavirus.
Economy & Business

US Stocks Advance Even as Trump Extends Social Distancing 

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas…