Coronavirus Outbreak

Tanzanian President Criticized for Refusing to Close Places of Worship

By Charles Kombe
March 27, 2020 04:29 PM
FILE - Tanzania's President John Magufuli addresses a news conference during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 31, 2016.
FILE - Tanzania's President John Magufuli addresses a news conference during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 31, 2016.

DAR ES SALAAM - Opposition leaders in Tanzania are criticizing the government's response to the coronavirus, after President John Magufuli said he would never close down places of worship.  

While Tanzania has been taking the same measures against coronavirus as other African nations — closing schools, quarantining foreign arrivals, and banning public events — Magufuli's government refuses to close down churches.   

At a Sunday service this week, Magufuli said the virus is "satanic" and therefore cannot thrive in churches.   

The chairman of the opposition Civic United Front party, Ibrahim Lipumba, told VOA that government statements on the virus should focus on prevention. If people continue gathering in crowds, he said, there will be danger. 

Abdul Nondo, youth representative for the Alliance for Change and Transparency party, said via a messaging app that Magafuli's statement goes against World Health Organization guidance. Italy was hit hard by the disease because they delayed taking strong measures, he added. 

Supporters say the Tanzanian president's vow to keep churches open is designed to comfort people and prevent fear over the coronavirus. But it also risks discouraging the public from taking preventive measures seriously.   

Dar es Salaam resident Joel Majula said he is less afraid of the virus after Magufuli's comments on churches. When the faithful to go to mosques and churches, they wash their hands, which they believe is the best way to prevent the disease, he said, adding that they don't believe people gathering together could bring negative effects. 

Global concerns

Tanzania is not the only country grappling with concerns over religious gatherings. In many countries, churches, mosques and other institutions are holding services online, or canceling them altogether. 

But some religious leaders insist on going ahead as normal. In the U.S. state of Louisiana, one church defied the state governor's advice and held a service last Sunday that attracted more than 1,800 people. 

Health experts have warned that social distancing is essential to limiting the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 25,000 people worldwide and infected more than a half-million. 
 

Related Stories

Volunteers stand ready to provide soap and water for participants to wash their hands against the new coronavirus at a women's 5km fun run in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 15, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Worshippers in Ethiopia Defy Ban on Large Gatherings Despite Coronavirus
Earlier this week, Ethiopia’s government ordered security forces to enforce a ban on large gatherings aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19
Simon Marks
By Simon Marks
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 22:32
Faithful hand out pamphlets on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the end of service, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Kagiso, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, March 22, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
South African Houses of Worship Find Creative Ways to Address COVID Threat
Houses of worship thin out in South Africa amid coronavirus threat -- but people are keeping the faith via livestream
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 11:51
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives and address during an Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey in Westminster, London, Nov. 11, 2018.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Church of England Suspends Public Worship over Coronavirus
The Church of England says it would suspend public worship to slow the spread of the coronavirus, although churches would remain open for prayer if possible
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 10:38
An avenue is seen empty in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Virus Restrictions Tighten, Disrupting Daily Life, Worship
New restrictions and border closures reverberated across Europe and beyond as daily life increasingly ground to a halt in the battle against the coronavirus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 16:31
Charles Kombe
Written By
Charles Kombe

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Tanzanian President Criticized for Refusing to Close Places of Worship

FILE - Tanzania's President John Magufuli addresses a news conference during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 31, 2016.
Europe

Care Homes in Portugal Fear They Will Be Ravaged by Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) enters the subway…
Coronavirus Outbreak

3 Migrant Children in US Custody Test Positive for Virus 

A child wears a protective mask and gloves in the subway system due to COVID-19 concerns, March 19, 2020, in New York.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Becomes Second Country to Pass Chinese Virus Case Total

Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where the coronavirus infections caused many victims, are being unloaded from a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Garment Workers Going Unpaid as Fashion Labels Cancel Orders

Members of the Bangladesh Army are seen on a vehicle, patrolling during countrywide lockdown for coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…