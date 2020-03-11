Tokyo Olympic Head Shoots Down Comments About Delaying Games

Coronavirus Outbreak

March 11, 2020 10:07 AM
The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee's Toshiro Muto, center left, and Yoshiro Mori, center right, listen to questions from the media during a news conference in Tokyo, March 4, 2020.
TOKYO - The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Wednesday he has received an apology from a board member who said the 2020 Games should be delayed a year to two because of the coronavirus.

Yoshiro Mori called a news conference at committee headquarters to shoot down the comments.

"There is no plan now to change our plans," Mori said, speaking in Japanese.

He was referring to comments form Haruyuki Takahashi reported in the Wall Street Journal.

"I have spoken to Mr. Takahashi and he has apologized," Mori said. "He certainly said an outlandish thing."

Mori said Takahashi was speaking for himself. Takahashi is not involved in the the day-to-day running of the organizing committee, which is directed by Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto.

The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by the spreading coronavirus. Organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the games will open on July 24 as planned, with the Paralympics opening on Aug. 25.

 

