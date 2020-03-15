Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Praises Grocers for Efforts During Coronavirus Outbreak

March 15, 2020 06:19 PM
As state after state reports new cases of COVID-19 infections, shoppers rush to stores to stock up on supplies, leaving the shelves empty, March 14, 2020. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
As state after state reports new cases of COVID-19 infections, shoppers rush to stores to stock up on supplies, leaving the shelves empty, March 14, 2020. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)

U.S. President Donald Trump has called more than two dozen grocery store and supply chain executives around the country to thank them for their extra efforts during the coronavirus outbreak.   

As state after state reports new cases of COVID-19 infections, shoppers rush to stores to stock up on supplies, leaving the shelves empty. There is already a shortage of hand sanitizers, cleaning products and toilet paper in many stores and some retailers have resorted to limiting their sales.

Trump spoke to the executives Sunday, praising their commitment to the communities they serve. The White House statement issued Sunday says the president has reminded suppliers that store shelves stocked with much needed items help Americans feel calm and safe.   He also reminded the American public that it is not necessary to hoard daily essentials.

But as health authorities mull the possibility of a nationwide shutdown to prevent the spread of the virus, many people want to be sure they have everything they need.

 
 

