Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Says Coronavirus Testing Will 'Happen Soon' on Large Scale , 'Red Tape' Cut

By Reuters
March 13, 2020 07:24 AM
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y.
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y.

WASHINGTON -  President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that coronavirus testing in the United States will soon happen on a large scale, but did not provide any details on how that would be accomplished.

"The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to
go!" he wrote in a tweet.

Trump also criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the U.S. organizations leading the fight
against the deadly infection, for having a testing system that he said would "always be inadequate and slow for a large scale
pandemic."

Trump did not elaborate on why the system was inadequate, but on Thursday, the top U.S. official on infectious diseases,
Anthony Fauci, said people cannot get tests easily and the U.S. testing system "is not really geared to what we need right now."

U.S. officials and lawmakers are struggling to get a sense of how many people in the country have contracted the virus,
which they attribute to low testing rates.

