Coronavirus Outbreak

Turkish Lockdown Calls Grow as Epidemic Continues  

By Dorian Jones
April 06, 2020 07:59 PM
Istanbul Turkey’s largest city and home to 16 million people is the economic heart of the country, with millions of people commuting daily. (Dorian Jones/VOA)
Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and home to 16 million people, is the economic heart of the country, with millions of people commuting daily. (Dorian Jones/VOA)

ISTANBUL - With Istanbul the epicenter of Turkey's COVID-19 epidemic, the city is becoming the political battleground over how to defeat the virus.  

Istanbul's mayor is calling for a city shutdown, but the Turkish president insists the wheels of the economy must continue to turn. 

Every day, millions of people in Istanbul go to work, potentially running a gantlet of infection. While the city’s schools and entertainment venues are closed like the rest of the country, many factories and businesses continue to function.   

Embed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is resisting opposition party demands to introduce a nationwide shutdown. 

"Our most important sensitivity here is to continue production to sustain the supply of basic goods and support exports," Erdogan said last Monday. "Turkey is a country that needs to continue production and keep the wheels turning under all conditions and circumstances." 

But such a stance is causing concern among some businesses.

Istanbul shop keeper Burak believes there needs to be a full lockdown of Istanbul, but says compensation needs to be worked out by the government. (Dorian Jones/VOA)

"The businesses should all be closed," said shopkeeper Burak, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "But if they are closed, stores like mine will not be able to pay their rents, cover the expenses for their personnel. There is no clear explanation for how the solution will be to cover our costs. 

"The government has mentioned that there will be a part-time payment solution,” he added. “My colleagues and some other friends in other businesses already applied more than two weeks ago for this procedure, but they haven't got any answers till today." 

Burak said the economy was weak before the epidemic. 

"I think our government also got caught in a financially difficult situation. That's why I think they will be prolonging the postponing of the shutdown as much as they can, to win time," he said. 

In a possible sign of limited state funds, Erdogan last week launched a national public appeal for donations to help support those worst affected by the epidemic. 

While resisting calls for a complete lockdown, the Erdogan government is enforcing a curfew on those younger than 20 and for those older than 65.    

Despite such moves, the coronavirus grip on Turkey tightens. The city accounts for most of the country's deaths and infections. 

Many commuters wear masks distributed by the Istanbul city authority to contain COVID-19, but Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is calling for a lockdown of the city. (Dorian Jones/VOA)

In a desperate bid to control the virus, authorities issued masks to users of public transport, some of whose hours have now been curtailed. 

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) says Ankara must enforce a complete lockdown on the city, saying there are still too many people on the streets. 

"A 15% mobility in Istanbul means more than 2 million people, and this is very frightening," he said. "It's as much as the population of a prominent city in Europe. It is clear this current mobility is posing a threat, and this is why we say that we need a strict measure." 

Imamoglu says Istanbul, home to 16 million people, is now the front line for Turkey's battle against the virus. But he fears that too much time may have been lost. 

"It's very important because the measures you take for 16 million people and your methods of stopping the pandemic will save Turkey," he said, "since it is clear Istanbul has become the center of the pandemic in Turkey. If we had declared a stay-at-home order a week ago, we could have been in a very different position today. This is why we are insisting (for a shutdown)." 

Millions of people in Istanbul still commute to work despite the city being the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, as President Erdogan insists the "wheels of economy still need to turn." (Dorian Jones/VOA)

Atilla Yesilada of Global Source Partners says the cost of shutting down Turkey's largest city might be a price too high to pay for the government. 

 "Tax revenues are not coming in anymore, and you are shutting down industries with potentially 4 and 5 million workers," Yesilada said. "Even if the law doesn't dictate it, ethics, as well as good governance, will dictate that you pay some kind of compensation to these people so they don't starve or protest on the streets and the budget equation becomes unmanageable." 

But with reports that Erdogan's top medical advisers are also calling for a more extensive curfew, Erdogan appeared to open the door for such a move. 

"We won't need further measures if all our citizens keep themselves in voluntary quarantine," Erdogan said Sunday. "However, we may have to take much more advanced measures if the pandemic spreads and our citizens don't pay attention to the rules, such as staying at home, social distancing and hygiene." 

But some analysts warn that time may be running out for Istanbul and the country for the government to find the right balance to fighting the virus. 

"There is no way you can fight it unless you impose a Chinese-style, Italian-style very stringent curfew," Yesilada said. "But Erdogan has a small window of opportunity to enforce the curfew, because when summer comes, when the heat is 40 degrees in people’s small houses, you are not going to keep people in their homes. It's going to be impossible to enforce the curfew." 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Press freedom activists read opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet during a demonstration in solidarity with the jailed…
Press Freedom
Turkey Excludes Jailed Journalists From COVID-19 Release Plan
Rights groups call on Turkey and other countries to free journalists amid concerns over coronavirus spread in prisons
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 15:57
202020318_105325: Refugees take shelter in a gas station in the Turkish country side, saying they want to cross the closed Greek border and do not want to be transported to Istanbul, were they could be homeless and potentially exposed to coronavirus on March 18, 2020. (H.Murdock/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak
Chaos as Refugees Scramble to Shelter from Coronavirus in Turkey 
Families flocked to the border in the hope of crossing from Turkey to Europe.  Now they now are stuck in foul camps or bus stations amid growing coronavirus fears.  
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 16:42
A worker sprays disinfectant outside Ortakoy Mosque, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul,…
Europe
Kurdish Crackdown Continues in Turkey, Despite Health Emergency 
Security forces detain five Kurdish mayors, drawing criticism from human rights groups 
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 15:56
Dorian Jones
Written By
Dorian Jones

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Turkish Lockdown Calls Grow as Epidemic Continues  

Istanbul Turkey’s largest city and home to 16 million people is the economic heart of the country, with millions of people commuting daily. (Dorian Jones/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

US State Calls Off Tuesday Election in Face of Coronavirus Emergency

A sign directs voters towards a polling place in Madison, Wisconsin
Africa

Botswana President Wants to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency to Six Months

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi says the army will defend the country against "intruders." (Mqondsisi Dube/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Claims Zero Infections in Its Military

Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spread of Coronavirus Continues to Slow in Spain
Health personnel wearing protection gear to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus prepare to attend to a patience…