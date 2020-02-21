Coronavirus Outbreak

Two More Coronavirus Infections in Australia

By Phil Mercer
February 21, 2020 03:24 AM
Australian evacuees who were quarantined on Christmas Island over concerns about the coronavirus disembark from a plane at…
Australian evacuees who were quarantined on Christmas Island over concerns about the coronavirus disembark from a plane at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Feb. 17, 2020.

SYDNEY - Two Australians evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus after being flown home. And authorities in Canberra have added another week to a ban on foreign travelers arriving from mainland China, where the virus was first reported.

This week, 170 Australians were flown home after more than two weeks in quarantine on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan. Two have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Officials are warning that more infections could emerge within the group over the next few days.

Dr. Dianne Stephens, from the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Center, says the two patients will be sent to hospitals near their homes.

“Those people remain well and mildly ill with coldlike symptoms and they do not necessarily need to be in the hospital system, but more than likely will enter the hospital system in their home states while they manage the COVID-19 quarantine and isolation procedures,” Stephens said.

Quarantine

The cruise ship passengers are being held in quarantine at a former workers’ camp near Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory.

It is also accommodating a planeload of Australian evacuees from Wuhan, China, where the disease was first reported. Their two-week quarantine period ends this weekend.

Australia now has 17 confirmed cases of the disease, although more than 45 of its citizens remain on the Diamond Princess in Japan after contracting the virus while on the cruise ship, which has the largest cluster of confirmed cases outside of China.

Australia had not had a case of coronavirus since Feb. 1 when it barred entry to those arriving directly from mainland China. The restrictions have been extended until the end of the month.

Related Stories

Buses carrying passengers from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship leave a port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Australia Prepares To Rescue Citizens From Virus-Hit Cruise Ship
Australia preparing to rescue citizens from virus-hit cruise liner in Japan
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 06:05
Passenger Kevin Ouyan shows an information pamphlet he was given on arrival at Sydney airport in Sydney, Jan. 23, 2020, on a flight from Wuhan, China.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Australia Condemns Coronavirus Racism
Chinese-Australians harassed over coronavirus
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 08:58
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Two More Coronavirus Infections in Australia

Australian evacuees who were quarantined on Christmas Island over concerns about the coronavirus disembark from a plane at…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Australians From Cruise Ship Test Positive for Coronavirus After Testing Negative in Japan

A bus with slogans written in Chinese “Go, we go back to home” transfers passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Virginia Student Quarantined in Wuhan; School Raises $30,000 in Medical Aid

Coronavirus Outbreak

AP-NORC Poll: More Americans Worry About Flu Than New Virus

Ana Farfan reacts to getting an influenza vaccine shot at Eastfield College in Mesquite, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Cases in Hubei Rise After Declining for 2 Days

A passage blocked by barricades and shared bicycles is seen in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei…