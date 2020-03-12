Coronavirus Outbreak

UN Suspends Human Rights Council Session Due to Coronavirus

By Lisa Schlein
March 12, 2020 01:29 PM
Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle…
FILE - Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2020.

GENEVA - The United Nations has suspended the current 43rd session of the U.N. Human Rights Council, because of the spread of coronavirus. The council was due to end its current session on March 20.

The president of the Human Rights Council, Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, says the fast-moving coronavirus has had a profound impact on the work of the council.  She says almost every day this week the United Nations has been forced to take increasingly restrictive measures to create a safe environment for the hundreds of delegates in attendance.

"When WHO declared that this was a pandemic, which stretched to well over 100 countries and when we also had recommendations by the Swiss authorities, by UNOG [U.N. Office at Geneva] and actually a lot of worries from various delegations, we said the responsible thing now to do is to suspend the session in an orderly way,” she said.

Tichy-Fisslberger says a number of important decisions scheduled to take place next week will be made before the council is suspended Friday.  One of the most important decisions is the appointment of 19 mandate holders. These are the rapporteurs and experts whose job it is to investigate the human rights situations in countries such as Myanmar, Iran and Mali.  Some report on specific issues such as torture, enforced disappearances, adequate housing and the right to food.

Human rights spokesman Rolando Gomez tells VOA appointing the mandate holders before the meeting ends will avoid a so-called protection gap.

“They would be, in theory, able to conduct country visits, to report back or send out press releases that highlight important concerns voiced by the international community or by those who may fall victim to some of human rights violations in their area," said Gomez. "So, again the protection measures will be put in place.  There will not be any gap. There will not be a period whereby there is an absence of human rights attention on particular issues.  And, this is supremely important.”

If there is a massive human rights crisis that demands the council’s attention in coming weeks, Gomez says provisions have been made so the council can address those issues, even if that is done in a virtual manner.

The Human Rights Council has held 28 special sessions on crisis issues since 2006, including on the deteriorating human rights situation of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, the conflict in Syria, as well as attacks, abuses and violations committed by terrorist groups, such as Boko Haram.

Because of the suspension, Gomez says important debates on racial discrimination, technical assistance and other matters will have to be put on hold.  He says the adoption of some 30 to 40 draft resolutions also will have to be postponed until the council session resumes.


 
 
  

Related Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February…
Europe
Russia Accuses UN Human Rights Council of Pro-Western Bias
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov decries 'double standards' employed at the Council in favor of Western democratic values
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 14:34
Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido speaks during a press conference in Caracas, on…
The Americas
Venezuela Wins Seat on UN Human Rights Council
Nation's government has continued a brutal crackdown on political dissent 
Default Author Profile
By Durin Hendricks
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 18:48
FILE PHOTO: Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China,Sept. 4, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
UN Human Rights Council Divided Over China’s Xinjiang Policies
More than one million Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang region have been detained in reeducation camps that critics say are aimed at destroying indigenous culture and religious beliefs
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Wed, 07/17/2019 - 11:35
Lisa Schlein
Written By
Lisa Schlein

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

UN Suspends Human Rights Council Session Due to Coronavirus

Overview of the session of the Human Rights Council during the speech of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Uganda Mulls Using Disinfectant Spray on Visitors to Stop Coronovirus

FILE - Passengers are asked to desinfect their hands upon arrival from international flights before being screened to detect signs of the coronavirus, at Entebbe Airport, in Entebbe, Uganda, March 3, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

'Quiet Place 2' Delayed, as Hollywood Braces for Shut Down

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the world premiere of Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part II" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, March 8, 2020, in New York.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Capitol Closing to Public Until April Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A smaller number of tourists visit the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 12, 2020. Congress is shutting the Capitol to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.
Coronavirus Outbreak

White House Tours Suspended, Capitol to Close to Public

A smaller number of tourists visit the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 12, 2020…