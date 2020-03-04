Coronavirus Outbreak

UNESCO: Nearly 300 Million Students Out of Class Due to Coronavirus

By Margaret Besheer
March 04, 2020 07:16 PM
An empty classroom is seen in a private school in Hawally, after the Ministry of Education suspended schools and universities…
FILE - An empty classroom is seen in a private school in Hawally, after the Ministry of Education suspended schools and universities due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 2, 2020.

UNITED NATIONS - The United Nations said Wednesday that nationwide school closures in 13 countries intended to help contain the spread of the coronavirus have resulted in nearly 300 million young people being out of school.

"We are working with countries to assure the continuity of learning for all, especially disadvantaged children and youth who tend to be the hardest hit by school closures," Audrey Azoulay, head of the U.N.'s Education and Scientific Organization (UNESCO), said in a statement.

FILE - University Chemistry professor Luca De Gioia records his lesson in an empty classroom to stream it online for his students at the Bicocca University in Milan, Italy, March 2, 2020.

"While temporary school closures as a result of health and other crises are not new unfortunately, the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption is unparalleled and, if prolonged, could threaten the right to education," she said.

Countries that have implemented national school shutdowns include China, where the virus outbreak began in late December, as well as Italy and Iran, which have been hard hit. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Japan, Macao, North Korea, Iraq, Japan and Kuwait also have closed schools.

South Korea, which has been coping with one of the largest outbreaks outside of China, has implemented localized school closures. France, Germany, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam have also utilized localized closures.

UNESCO said if these nine countries move to nationwide closures, it could impact an additional 180 million students.

UNESCO is convening an emergency meeting of education ministers Tuesday to discuss responses and strategies to the coronavirus outbreak. They will also look at ways to continue their education during the outbreak, including remote learning programs.
 

Related Stories

Passengers arriving on a China Southern Airlines flight from Changsha in China are screened for the new type of coronavirus,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Brings 'Sinophobia' to Africa
Coronavirus leads to a rising tide of anti-Chinese sentiment
Salem Solomon
By Salem Solomon
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 12:41
People are welcomed by a nurse at the pre-triage medical tent located in front of the Cremona hospital, in Cremona, northern…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Four More Countries Report First Coronavirus Cases; Italy Closes All Schools
Chile, Hungary, Poland, Slovenia report first cases; US House approves $8.3B in emergency coronavirus spending
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 09:25
Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, left, distributes masks to commuters during a campaign for wearing masks…
Coronavirus Outbreak
From Manila to Malaysia, Southeast Asia Is Moving to Beat Impacts of Coronavirus
Officials are cutting interest rates, offering economic stimulus and banking on foreign investors to pick their countries over China
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 03/04/2020 - 05:57
South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear sanitize a street in front of the city hall after the rapid rise in confirmed…
Coronavirus Outbreak
In Daegu, Coronavirus Keeps Koreans and Foreigners Indoors
Trusting in South Korea's quick response to the virus outbreak and its medical system, foreign workers opt to remain in the city rather than return home
Default Author Profile
By Kim Hyung-jin
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 14:52
Margaret Besheer
Written By
Margaret Besheer

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

UNESCO: Nearly 300 Million Students Out of Class Due to Coronavirus

An empty classroom is seen in a private school in Hawally, after the Ministry of Education suspended schools and universities…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Reveals Weakness in US Military Supply Chain, Officials Say 

An employee works on a production line manufacturing drugs at the Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group in Taizhou, Jiangsu…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Defectors: North Korea Military May Become Hotbed of Coronavirus Infections

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers carry the Korean People's Army flag as they walk past…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Virus Death Toll Rises to 11 with California Victim

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, announces that six new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the county, in downtown Los Angeles, March 4, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Hitting Parts of US Economy, Fed Survey Finds

FILE - Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, March 19, 2019.